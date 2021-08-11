Cancel
Littleton, CO

Littleton Public Schools will elect three school board members in November

By The Villager
villagerpublishing.com
 7 days ago

The Board of Education of Littleton Public Schools Arapahoe County is now accepting nominations for election to its school board on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. At this election, three directors will be elected for one 4-year term each. To be qualified, a candidate must have been a registered elector and a resident of the school district for at least twelve consecutive months before the election.

