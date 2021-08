MINNEAPOLIS — The Indians played their longest game of the season and it was something to see. The Twins won it, 8-7, in the 11th inning. In the age of the the automatic runner on second base that is an eternity. Rookie Justin Garza took the loss when Jorge Polanco sent a bases-loaded single into right field. It was Polanco’s third walk-off RBI in the last four games. That includes his game-winning double in the 10th inning Monday night in a 5-4 win over the Indians.