Law

Husch Blackwell Hit With Malpractice Suit Over Int'l Trade Filing

By Dan Packel
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHusch Blackwell is facing a $325,000 legal malpractice suit in New York federal court, in which a former client says that an international trade partner went overboard on a filing that allowed the U.S. to collect duties on imported wood furniture. Plaintiff Wego Chemical Group Inc. said in a complaint...

LawLaw.com

What Is Fraud on the Board? 3 Opinions Seek to Answer That Question

In a footnote in a two-page order issued in 2018, the Delaware Supreme Court quietly reminded corporate law practitioners that, per the 1989 case of Mills Acquisition v. Macmillan, a complaint seeking post-closing Revlon damages can survive a motion to dismiss without pleading nonexculpated breaches of fiduciary duty by a majority of directors so long as a single conflicted fiduciary deceived the entire board. See Kahn v. Stern, 183 A.3d 715 (Del. 2018) (TABLE). In the three years that followed, this “fraud-on-the-board” theory of liability has received long-form discussion in at least eight published Delaware opinions and evolved into a Swiss Army knife for stockholder-plaintiffs—indeed, Delaware courts have recently applied the once-obscure theory to serve at least three distinct doctrinal ends. This article describes, at a high level, what fraud on the board is by pinpointing the various doctrinal roles it has played in three recent opinions issued by the Delaware Court of Chancery.
LawLaw.com

Baker Donelson Files Complaint in Transamerica Life Insurance Suit

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a complaint for interpleader on behalf of Transamerica Monday in Georgia Southern District Court. The action seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 6:21-cv-00060, Transamerica Life Insurance Company v. Sizemore et al.
EconomyLaw.com

SEC Accuses Advisory Company of Selling $1.4M in Promissory Notes Without Mentioning Declining Profits

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Fusion Analytics Investment Partners LLC, Fusion Analytics Holdings LLC and CEO Michael J. Conte Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The defendants are accused of selling approximately $1.4 million in promissory notes without disclosing Fusion’s declining profits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-61721, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Fusion Analytics Investment Partners LLC et al.
LawLaw.com

Endo, Arnold & Porter, Face a High-Stakes Contempt Hearing This Month in an Opioid Trial. Are Plaintiff Lawyers Returning to The Office?

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. A judge in the New York opioid trial has set an Aug. 25 contempt hearing in a high-stakes discovery dispute involving defendant Endo and its law firm, Arnold & Porter. As COVID-19 cases surge, are plaintiff law firms ordering their employees to return to the office, or imposing vaccine mandates? Find out who Johnson & Johnson has retained in lawsuits over its sunscreen recall.
BusinessLaw.com

Kilpatrick Townsend Lawyers Step In For Cox on Patent Lawsuit

Vaibhav P. Kadaba and Mitchell G. Stockwell of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton have stepped in to represent Cox Communications Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 28 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kent & Risley and Devlin Law Firm on behalf of CDN Innovations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg, is 1:21-cv-02240, CDN Innovations LLC v. Cox Communications Inc.
BusinessLaw.com

Coral Gables IP Firm Sued for Negligence Over Alleged Failure to Disclose Error

Lott & Fischer, a boutique intellectual property law firm based in Coral Gables, has been sued by a former client on counts of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. The plaintiff’s claims hinge on allegations that the firm provided flawed legal advice and, after recognizing its error, deliberately withheld the existence of crucial documents, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts last Thursday.
LawLaw.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate? Some Law Firms ‘Holding Off’ for Now

Some Georgia law firms say they have not required their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet, though that could change if and when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives final approval to the three shots that were rolled out beginning last December with emergency-use authorization. Mike Rosetti, partner...
BusinessLaw.com

Skadden Enters Securities Class Action Over Chinese Company's Cybersecurity

Scott D. Musoff of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Chinese online recruitment servicer Kanzhun Ltd. in a pending securities class action concerning its Boss Zhipin platform’s cybersecurity risks. The complaint was filed July 12 in New Jersey District Court by The Rosen Law Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:21-cv-13543, Bell v. Kanzhun Ltd. et al.
LawTorrentFreak

Federal Court Orders Pirate Box Sellers To Pay US$23.6m in Copyright Damages

Bell Canada, Videotron, Group TVA and Rogers Communications have been awarded in excess of US$23.6m in copyright damages by a judge at Canada's Federal Court. The long-running case was filed against retailers involved in the distribution of set-top boxes configured to access TV content, without compensating the relevant rightsholders. Pre-loaded...
LawLaw.com

Barnes & Thornburg Goes Up Against MoFo in Counterfeit Dispute Over Vaping Products

Roya Rahmanpour of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for Limitless Trading Co. LLC in a pending copyright lawsuit. The action was filed July 2 in California Central District Court by Morrison & Foerster and The Frost Firm on behalf of AK Futures LLC, maker of Cake brand vaping products which accuses Limitless of selling counterfeit Cake products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton, is 8:21-cv-01154, AK Futures LLC v. Limitless Trading Co. LLC.
LawLaw.com

GM Airbag Recall Yields Consumer Class Action in New Jersey

General Motors and other defendants were hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court alleging that the company’s trucks and SUVs have defective airbag control units. The lawsuit was brought by Seeger Weiss; Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-15508, Endress et al v. General Motors LLC et al.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Bayer's SCOTUS Petition Aims to Reel In Future Roundup Lawsuits Against Monsanto

Bayer AG filed its anticipated petition before the U.S. Supreme Court in hopes of obtaining a ruling that could cap future lawsuits over its pesticide Roundup. Monday’s petition, filed by former U.S. Solicitor General Seth Waxman, co-chairman of the appellate and Supreme Court litigation practice at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, is a key part of Bayer’s strategy to resolving thousands of claims over Roundup, which remains on store shelves without warning on the product label that the pesticide could cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Businesssetexasrecord.com

Husch Blackwell Represents Talkspace in SPAC Combination

Husch Blackwell LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 5. Husch Blackwell represented Talkspace—an online and mobile therapy company based in New York City that connects users with licensed therapists via video chat or text—as corporate and healthcare regulatory counsel in its recently closed business combination with Hudson Executive Investment Corp.
Businesslegalnewsline.com

Gregg N. Sofer Joins Husch Blackwell's White Collar Team

Husch Blackwell issued the following announcement on Aug. 2. Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that former U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer has joined the firm as a partner in its Washington, D.C. office. Sofer’s arrival marks the third former U.S. Attorney to join the firm in 2021, following Tim Garrison in April and Jeff Jensen in January.

