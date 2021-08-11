Carl H. Buck
Carl H. Buck, 83, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, MO. An inurnment will take place in the Higginsville Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Odessa Senior Center or the Odessa First United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Memories of Carl and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.www.kmzu.com
