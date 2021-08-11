Cancel
Matt LaFleur and Arthur Smith: A Three-Act Play

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2018, Matt LaFleur was in his one and only season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. That was Arthur Smith’s eighth year on the Titans’ staff and fourth as tight ends coach.

The two obviously hit it off. LaFleur, in his third season as the Green Bay Packers’ coach, and Smith, in his first season as the Atlanta Falcons’ coach after replacing LaFleur the previous two years, have exchanged good-natured barbs about their vanity this week.

Their war of words started on Tuesday, with Smith launching the opening salvo.

LaFleur issued his response after Wednesday’s practice. (The full answer is in the video.)

Receiver-Turned-Cornerback Gets Tryout with Packers

Dominique Martin intercepted five passes during his senior season at Division II Tarleton State.

  • 23 hours ago

With Rare Traits, Ento Finding Home After Position Switch

After a nondescript three seasons as a receiver at Colorado, Kabion Ento is making a play for a roster spot at cornerback for the Green Bay Packers.

  • Aug 11, 2021

No Surprises on Packers’ First Depth Chart

With a few exceptions, the depth chart matches pretty well with the reality seen on the training camp practice field.

“I might have been looking in the mirror, getting my clothes right while he was trying to get his hair right with that Just For Men,” LaFleur said.

Later on Wednesday, Smith offered his rebuttal. And it included potential allegations of black shoe polish.

“It obviously took him all night to think of something that he thought was funny,” Smith said. “I’ve been going gray since 20. I don’t look like I’ve got black shoe polish in my hair, so, go figure. But, no, I love Matt LaFleur. He’s one of my good friends in the business and he’s done a hell of a job up in Green Bay. … But again, (the rebuttal) did take him a day.”

The Packers do not play the Falcons this season and are not scheduled to in 2022, either, unless they finish in the same spot in their division standings.

For the record, Smith turned 39 in May while LaFleur will turn 42 in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy