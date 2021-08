Hamels made just one start in 2020 with the Braves, starting the truncated season on the injured list with triceps tendinitis, then getting shut down in September with left shoulder fatigue. He pitched 3⅓ innings last year, after averaging 30 starts and 192 innings the previous 14 seasons, never less than 23 starts in one season. After not signing with any team this season, Hamels held a workout in Texas on July 16, with the Dodgers among the reported 20 teams in attendance.