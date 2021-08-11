Cancel
Adams, MA

Adams Fire District OKs Articles Related to Greylock Glen Project

By Gregory Fournier
iBerkshires.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS, Mass. — The Fire District voted affirmatively on two articles Monday night that will move forward the Greylock Glen project. The first article authorized the district to take on the responsibilities of the "parent system" for the water system that will service the Glen. This is contingent on the town's reimbursing the Fire District "for all expenses, costs and fees" that the district takes on to construct that system.

