Dodgers Highlights: Corey Seager & Max Muncy Home Runs Against Phillies; Trea Turner’s Slide
The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to get anything going against Aaron Nola, but a rain delay helped change their fortunes in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to open a road trip. The Dodgers' victory snapped the Phillies' winning streak at eight games. After Nola struck out seven and allowed just one hit across four scoreless innings, Corey Seager opened the scoring against the Philadelphia bullpen.www.dailydodgers.com
