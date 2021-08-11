Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

ALERT DAY: High heat expected Wednesday with increased chance for severe weather

By Chris Reece
x1071.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Wednesday is an ALERT DAY that comes in two parts. High heat and humidity could lead to heat related illness if outdoors for extended periods of time. In the evening, strong storms may develop, with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes all being possible. TIMING AND...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Radio#Heat Index#Heavy Rain#Futuretrack#News 3#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Scottsbluff, NEknopnews2.com

Increasing clouds with severe weather on tap

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Temperatures in the region today were in the 90s Wednesday, but there is cooldown coming Thursday, but wih a chance of some strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed majority of the area under a marginal to slight chance of severe weather. This means damaging winds of 60 to 70mph and hail of quarter to baseball-sized hail.
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

FIRST ALERT: Increasing heat & humidity, less relief in rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back to the typical summertime heat and humidity. Rain chances will be limited today with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Rain chances will remain isolated along the beaches today with just a few passing showers during the afternoon and evening. The better chance of rain today will actually be further inland at 30%. Even then, rain chances won’t be nearly as widespread as what we’ve seen this week.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

Heat Advisory today, but good rain chances expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are a good bet once again today as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico. However, the National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 235 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sugarloaf Mountain, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fountain Hills, Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Goldfield Ranch, Four Peaks, Rio Verde, Tonto Basin and Fort McDowell. This includes AZ Route 87 between mile markers 190 and 215. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentkiwaradio.com

Chance Of Severe Weather Tomorrow

Northwest Iowa — After another breezy, warm and humid day, a more active pattern will bring a couple rounds of thunderstorms to the region later tonight through Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across parts of the Missouri and James River Valleys late tonight into early Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the greatest threats with this first round of storms. By Friday afternoon, stronger storms may redevelop around the Hwy 81 corridor in southeast South Dakota, moving east through the I-29 corridor and into southwest Minnesota/northwest Iowa through Friday evening. Along with large hail and damaging winds, a few tornadoes will be possible with this activity. Any of the late week storms will also bring a potential for locally heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans late tonight through Friday, stay weather aware, and be ready to take shelter if storms approach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy