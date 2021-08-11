ALERT DAY: High heat expected Wednesday with increased chance for severe weather

Northwest Iowa — After another breezy, warm and humid day, a more active pattern will bring a couple rounds of thunderstorms to the region later tonight through Friday. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across parts of the Missouri and James River Valleys late tonight into early Friday morning. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the greatest threats with this first round of storms. By Friday afternoon, stronger storms may redevelop around the Hwy 81 corridor in southeast South Dakota, moving east through the I-29 corridor and into southwest Minnesota/northwest Iowa through Friday evening. Along with large hail and damaging winds, a few tornadoes will be possible with this activity. Any of the late week storms will also bring a potential for locally heavy rainfall. If you have outdoor plans late tonight through Friday, stay weather aware, and be ready to take shelter if storms approach.