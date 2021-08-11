Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Wrap Up Summer With the Bright Blooms of ‘Zimbelstern’ Sneezeweed

finegardening.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneezeweeds won’t make you sneeze, but they will make you smile. Their cheery blooms come along to make you happy right when summer is starting to wear you down. One of the best of the bunch is ‘Zimbelstern’. Forming a tall clump, ‘Zimbelstern’ sports yellow flowers lightly streaked with orange and a prominent brown cone in the center. The 2-inch-wide blooms are the highlight of late summer, especially for pollinators and for birds who will feast on the seeds. ‘Zimbelstern’ excelled in a recent trial of numerous sneezeweed cultivars at the Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, scoring high for its strong stems, prolific bloom, and lack of powdery mildew. As with all members of this genus, ‘Zimbelstern’ does poorly in dry soil, but if you give it average to wet soil in full sun, it will be as happy to be there as you are to see it.

www.finegardening.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blooms#Birds#Sneezeweeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

How to attract beautiful dragonflies to your garden

So often during the summer, we see iridescent dragonflies and damselflies flitting between plants and water on river paths or lakeside walks, but how do we tempt them into our gardens?. Modern-day development, drainage and pollution have meant numbers have fallen dramatically, along with the reduction in ponds over the...
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This little bulb is one of the most fragrant plants of all: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Tuberose is a frost-tender small bulb (technically a rhizome) that blooms for a few weeks in August and September with some of the most fragrant flowers of any plant. Flowers are white (with a pink version) and trumpet-shaped while the foliage is green and grass-like.
Gardeningvpr.org

Want Blooms In Late Summer? Plant These Three Flowering Shrubs

We’re used to seeing shrubs like lilacs, rhododendrons and forsythia bloom in spring. And if you look out into your lawn and landscape right now, those shrubs are nice and green but no longer showing off any bright colors. There are a handful of summer-blooming shrubs that you can incorporate...
Animalsnny360.com

Superbells calibrachoas brings blooms, birds and butterflies

This morning I was up early (for me) and could barely make out the plants outside. But I saw the Superbells calibrachoas moving as if a ghost were in the midst. I knew immediately it was a Ruby-throated hummingbird wasting no time in the daily feeding ritual. Despite the Proven...
Gardeningmarthastewart.com

These Signs Indicate That Your Hydrangeas Are Done Blooming for the Summer

Your hydrangeas' season-long bloom time often depends upon which varieties you have planted in your yard, says Stacey Hirvela, a horticulturist with Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs. Some, like panicle and smooth hydrangeas, remain beautiful long after the flowers fade. The former, for example, will transform from white or green to various shades of red and pink, putting on a right up until the first frost of autumn.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

15 Full Sun Annual Flowers For Your Summer Garden

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. While some annuals may not handle full sun, there are a select few that thrive in the heat. All plants need sunlight; however only certain ones can tolerate it during hot summer months with ease. Here are fifteen tough-as-nails beauties...
GardeningOlympian

Thoughtful gardening now will produce a late fall encore of blooms

Now is the time to start planning for fall magic. Continue to water, fertilize, and deadhead annuals and container gardens to keep things blooming until the first frost. Celebrate the flowering shrubs below that put on a show at the end of the season and even provide late fall encores of blooms.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

A Compact Toad Lily for Late-Summer Blooms

Toad lily (Tricyrtis spp. and cvs., Zones 5–8) is an Asian perennial often found growing in dappled, open glades, woodland trail edges, partially shaded slopes, or, in some cases, enjoying the mist from waterfalls. These sites all provide the requisite moist soil, rich in organic matter. Various selections have found favor in our gardens for their lovely, interesting late summer and fall flowers. Such familiar toad lilies offer stems that can be stiffly upright and useful for cutting, or ones with a more relaxed perennial sprawl, or a few that are pendulous and suited for spilling over container edges or even hanging baskets.
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Invasive Weeds that Camouflage as Flowers in the Garden

The invasive weeds that can camouflage as flowers in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. A lot of weeds are commonly mistaken for annuals and perennials—but they can stunt the rest of your seedlings if left unchecked. Weeds can be downright dangerous in a home garden, and the most devastating varieties know how to camouflage themselves among other plants and flowers that you’ve taken the time to grow yourself.
Agriculturefinegardening.com

Growing Tomatoes in the Heat of Summer

It’s the middle of summer. The tomato plants are lush and full. You harvested a great crop in June, but now the plants refuse to produce fruit. What went wrong?. You’ll be relieved to know this problem is not due to faulty gardening practices on your part, but rather the high Southern Plains temperatures of midsummer. While tomatoes love warm temperatures, they don’t do particularly well in very high heat. When temperatures soar, tomatoes often drop their flowers. This typically occurs when daytime temperatures exceed 90°F and nighttime temperatures exceed 70°F for several days in a row, which pretty much describes a typical summer week in the Southern Plains. What’s a gardener to do?
GardeningThe Ledger

Crossandra blooms spring through fall

Uniqueness isn’t necessarily an admirable quality, but the apricot color of most crossandra blossoms is unique in the plant world – and quite lovely. Crossandra (C. infundibuliformis), native from India to Africa, is an evergreen perennial herb that grows 1 to 3 feet tall. Plants do best with morning sun followed by dappled light. The tubular flowers, flared like fans and displayed in clusters, appear throughout the warm season and attract butterflies.
GardeningArkansas Online

Mystery plants: yellow passionvine and more

Yellow passionvine – Passiflora lutea is a native vine that can me more than aggressive. It doesn’t produce the large showy flowers of its sister Passionflower Passiflora incarnata. – but if you look closely, the flowers resemble the larger one but in miniature. and it is a greenish yellow color....
GardeningColumbian

A midsummer snack: Fertilizing veggies again gives plants a boost

CORVALLIS, Ore. — So, your vegetable garden is growing lush and fruitful — or not. If the latter is true, you may need to feed your plants. Chip Bubl, associate professor and horticulturist at Oregon State University Extension Service, has been giving vegetable gardening advice for many years and offers up some tips about midsummer feeding for plants.
LifestyleLongmont Daily Times-Call

Carol O’Meara: Sudden summer heat scorches lawns

What a difference a high pressure ridge makes. After a cool, rainy warmup to the season, gardeners are shocked to face scorching hot temperatures that broil our gardens and lawns. The high pressure system parked overhead is pulling the heat up from the south and there is nothing our plants can do but weather the heat.
GardeningHawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: August is a blooming treat with flowering trees

Summer is a great time to enjoy Hawaii’s flowering trees like the Royal Poinciana, Tabebuia species, Cassia Shower trees, Narra and many more. Speaking of Narra, this beautiful yellow flowering tree from tropical Asia is rare but should be planted more. There is a beautiful specimen at Hale Anuhea in South Kona and another in the Lanihau shopping center by the old Bank of Hawaii site. The Royal Poinciana, Delonix regia usually has flowers of crimson red to burnt orange. A rare form with yellow flowers is also available at some nurseries.
GardeningFood52

4 Steps to an (Almost) Bug-less Garden

“Something is eating my so-and-so plant, what should I spray?” is a question I get asked… very often. My answer is always short and rather brusque: “Nothing, before you know what you’re up against.”. There are almost one million insect species in the world but only three percent of them...
GardeningGwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Mulch has many benefits in the home landscape

The application of mulch is a critical cultural practice in the home landscape. The use of mulch helps the soil retain moisture, improves the landscape’s appearance, and has numerous other benefits. Using mulch is an essential component of “xeriscaping” — which implements several tactics that reduce the need for the...
GardeningArgus Press

Trimming can help extend your summer bloom

Ignore the back-to-school advertisements and the racks of sweaters and jackets at the store. The calendar confirms we are less than two-thirds through the summer season. We have plenty of time to continue enjoying the warm weather, and we should make the most of it. Since the landscape has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy