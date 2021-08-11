Drugs, gun seized during searches of Janesville, Beloit homes
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on tentative drug and gun charges following a brief vehicle chase. Authorities said the arrest came after a short vehicle chase that started when 39-year-old Eshawn Reed drove away from officers when they tried conducting a traffic stop in Beloit. Officers with the Beloit Police Department’s Violent Crime Interdiction Team stopped the pursuit shortly after it started.www.x1071.com
Comments / 0