A Compact Toad Lily for Late-Summer Blooms
Toad lily (Tricyrtis spp. and cvs., Zones 5–8) is an Asian perennial often found growing in dappled, open glades, woodland trail edges, partially shaded slopes, or, in some cases, enjoying the mist from waterfalls. These sites all provide the requisite moist soil, rich in organic matter. Various selections have found favor in our gardens for their lovely, interesting late summer and fall flowers. Such familiar toad lilies offer stems that can be stiffly upright and useful for cutting, or ones with a more relaxed perennial sprawl, or a few that are pendulous and suited for spilling over container edges or even hanging baskets.www.finegardening.com
Comments / 0