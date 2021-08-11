A Compact Toad Lily for Late-Summer Blooms

Hydrangeas are beloved for their large flower heads and attractive colors. Welcome them to your garden as a glorious focal point or for showy cut flowers. They are easy to love and grow across most of the United States, but need a little extra care in the realm of fertilizing. Be sure to follow these guidelines for how to fertilize hydrangeas a few times a year. Use these tips to welcome even more lush blooms throughout summer and fall and keep foliage healthy.