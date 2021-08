Local firm Side Angle Side designs a second-story addition for a 1953 home, creating a dialogue with the stand of oaks that surrounds it. Sometimes it helps to have a history. To renovate an outdated home in Austin, Texas, one of the owners, Sarah Mitchell, called upon long-time family friend and architect Arthur Furman. "We went to high school together, and our families have had an architectural connection since the 1990s," says Furman, who goes on to mention that his dad designed Sarah’s aunt and uncle’s home on Lake Austin, as well as an addition to the main building on their family’s nature conservancy in East Texas.