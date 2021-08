Central volleyball has a new head coach in Bri Walsh. Walsh comes to Central after serving as an assistant coach at Missouri State-West Plains from 2014-20. “I love the diversity and opportunity I have to build relationships with students and athletes from all different backgrounds. Going into my first head coaching job, I knew I wanted a challenge and I wanted a group of players who could immediately jump on board with my vision, and I believe I have found that at Central. This is a great group of young ladies who I look forward to working with every day,” Walsh said.