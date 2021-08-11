Cancel
Diverse coalition forms to lobby for construction of electric vehicle charging network

By John Engel
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA coalition of 24 groups – representing thousands of companies, union members, investors, and advocates – has formed to spur the construction of a national electric vehicle charging network. The National EV Charging Initiative will “push for deeper commitments” from member groups and the federal government to make national EV...

Related
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

‘Green Fleet’ initiative aligns Dominion Energy with Biden’s electric vehicle order

Dominion Energy has announced a new target to convert its vehicle fleet of more than 8,600 units to electric models. The launch of the utility’s ‘Green Fleet’ initiative follows President Joe Biden’s executive order to make 50% of all vehicle sales in the US electric by 2030. The utility’s plan will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the 16 states the company operates in, a development that will help Dominion Energy to move closer to its net-zero goal.
Carssoyacincau.com

This Chinese electric SUV can charge almost as fast as fuelling up a petrol vehicle

GAC Aion is an electric car company in the Chinese market that is boasting some impressive figures with their new charging technology. Expected to be released this September, this technology has different versions with varying charging speeds: 6C and 3C. The 6C high-rate version was shown to charge from 0-80% in only eight minutes and 30-80% in just five minutes. Moreover, it still draws 481kW from the charger even when the car is at 80% charge. The 3C model is not as fast, going from 0-80% in 16 minutes and 30-80% in 10 minutes.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

City looks into electric vehicle charge stations

LOCK HAVEN — City staff are researching the possible installation of electric car charging stations in Lock Haven parking lots. City Manager Gregory Wilson told council Monday that they began the research on Friday, after receiving a letter from local attorney Lee Roberts. Robert’s letter said:. “Although I have no...
Technologyarxiv.org

EVGen: Adversarial Networks for Learning Electric Vehicle Charging Loads and Hidden Representations

The nexus between transportation, the power grid, and consumer behavior is more pronounced than ever before as the race to decarbonize the transportation sector intensifies. Electrification in the transportation sector has led to technology shifts and rapid deployment of electric vehicles (EVs). The potential increase in stochastic and spatially heterogeneous charging load presents a unique challenge that is not well studied, and will have significant impacts on grid operations, emissions, and system reliability if not managed effectively. Realistic scenario generators can help operators prepare, and machine learning can be leveraged to this end. In this work, we develop generative adversarial networks (GANs) to learn distributions of electric vehicle (EV) charging sessions and disentangled representations. We show that this model structure successfully parameterizes unlabeled temporal and power patterns without supervision and is able to generate synthetic data conditioned on these parameters. We benchmark the generation capability of this model with Gaussian Mixture Models (GMMs), and empirically show that our proposed model framework is better at capturing charging distributions and temporal dynamics.
Washington County, MDlocaldvm.com

Future for electric vehicles

Scott’s WDVM 25 Evening Forecast for Tuesday August 3. Walter E. Washington Convention Center is open, with two local shops inside. MD governor candidate Rosenbaum tours manufacturing facility. LCPS students must return with masks.
Politicswiartonecho.com

Project installs electric vehicle charging stations on Bruce Peninsula

Travelling to and from the Bruce Peninsula by electric vehicle has become a whole lot easier thanks to an initiative by a local environment-focused charity organization. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has been leading a project to...
CarsPosted by
The Associated Press

Edmunds: How to calculate an electric vehicle’s charge costs

One of the challenges people have with electric vehicles is figuring out how much they cost to operate. The price of fully charging an electric vehicle’s battery can vary wildly depending on when and where you charge it. For the bigger picture, you should also include the amortized cost of buying and installing a home charging station and the rates your utility company charges.
CarsKokomo Perspective

These Five Hybrid & Electric Cars have the Best Drivers

Apple and Tesla may be making headlines for their advancements in electric vehicle development, but these five hybrid and electric car models from traditional automakers deserve recognition for their drivers’ superb eco- and safety-consciousness. When it comes to the future of automobiles, electric cars are at the forefront of the...
Carsarxiv.org

Multi-Objective Optimization of Electric Vehicle Charging Schedule with Time of Use Tariff

The increased uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) leads to increased demand for electricity, and sometime pressure to power grids. Uncoordinated charging of EVs may result in putting pressure on distribution networks, and often some form of optimisation is required in the charging process. Optimal coordinated charging is a multi-objective optimisation problem in nature, with objective functions such as minimum price charging and minimum disruptions to the grid. In this manuscript, we propose a general multi-objective EV charging/discharging schedule (MOEVCS) framework, where the time of use (TOU) tariff is designed according to the load request at each time stamp. To obtain the optimal scheduling scheme and balance the competing benefits from different stakeholders, such as EV owners, EV charging stations (EVCS), and the grid operator, we design three conflicting objective functions including EV owner cost, EVCS profit, and the network impact. Moreover, we create four application scenarios with different charging request distributions over the investigated periods. We use a constraint multi-objective evolutionary algorithm (MOEA) to solve the problem. Our results demonstrate the effectiveness of MOEVCS in making a balance between three conflicting objectives.
Congress & CourtsDearborn Press & Guide

Dingell, Clarke urge Congressional leadership to invest $85 billion in electric vehicle charging infrastructure

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) and Yvette D. Clarke (NY-09) led 26 of their colleagues in urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to include $85 billion in funding for charging infrastructure to support a fully electrified transportation sector in any infrastructure package. The current Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal falls short of the necessary investments needed to build out a nationwide charging network, which would limit progress toward transitioning to a zero-emission future.
Economymining-technology.com

How China is charging ahead in the electric vehicle race

“Don’t waste your time and money.” This was the warning from Wang Chuanfu, CEO of auto and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD, to the CEO of Xiaomi on the matter of making EVs in China. The perhaps not-so-friendly advice was given to Xiaomi’s Lei Jun at an entrepreneur event this...
Jeffersonville, INWLKY.com

Jeffersonville installing first electric vehicle charging station

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Drivers of electric cars will now have an option for charging their cars in downtown Jeffersonville while checking out the shops and restaurants in the area. Mayor Mike Moore announced on Monday that the city is working toward installing its first electric vehicle charging station in Jeffersonville.
CarsRideApart

Is It Okay To Unplug Another Electric Vehicle To Charge Your Own?

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, electric cars, motorcycles, and scooters often require hours to recharge. On top of the long wait times, the current EV charging infrastructure puts a squeeze on available resources. As a result, electric vehicles commonly charge at every opportunity. While that might stave off range anxiety for some, those left out aren’t so fortunate—unless they take matters into their own hands.
Carskgns.tv

Automakers look into electric vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Automakers including General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the parent of Fiat Chrysler, will aim to make electric vehicles account for up to half of their U.S. sales by 2030. That’s according to sources who say the targets will be announced at a White House event this...

