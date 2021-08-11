Callie Twisselman Is a Bona Fide Cowgirl Who Loves Herself a Bona Fide ‘Cowboy’ [Exclusive Music Video Premiere]
When Callie Twisselman thinks about cowboys, she thinks about her father. “I'd get up every morning at 4AM when I was about eight years old and go with him to haul the grain,” the country artist with the authentic-sounding voice remembers. “I remember being really excited just to have the chance to go with my dad down the road. But now I'm like, 'How did I get up at 4AM?'”1023thebullfm.com
Comments / 0