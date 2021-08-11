Callie Twisselman Is a Bona Fide Cowgirl Who Loves Herself a Bona Fide ‘Cowboy’ [Exclusive Music Video Premiere]

Even after hits like "Motivation," "Dancing With a Stranger," and "Wild Side," it's hard to believe that anyone would consider Normani an underdog, let alone herself. "I've always felt like the underdog in anything that I've ever done," the 25-year-old shared with Allure as the magazine's September 2021 cover star. This feeling extends to her time as part of Fifth Harmony from 2012 to 2018. "I didn't get to really sing in the group," she said. "I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."