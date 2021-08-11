Cancel
MLB

Morning Mound Visit: Mookie Betts IL stint is “very probable”

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Stephen | True Blue LA: The Dodgers will likely be without Justin Turner, who is dealing with a groin strain, until Friday, but the make matters worse, they're also looking at an IL stint for Mookie Betts. Betts is experiencing hip discomfort and didn't appear in Tuesday's win over the Phillies. Matt Martell | Sports Illustrated: All 30 teams extended netting at their stadiums before the 2020 season, but fans are still getting hit with line drives.

Mookie Betts
Justin Turner
#Phillies#Dodgers#Sports Illustrated
