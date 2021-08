Due to extreme heat warning and high temperatures, the Twentynine Palms Senior Center will be open as a cooling center for area residents. The center will be opened today (August 4) from noon to 5 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks at all times when in the cooling center. If the heat index remains at 115 degrees or higher or other conditions necessitate, the center will stay open for extended hours. Water will be available, however there is no food service. Pets are not allowed inside the building. For pets and animal information please contact Palms and Paws Animal Shelter at 760-367-0157. For assistance or for more information, call the senior center at 760-361-1410 or 760-367-5780.