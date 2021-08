Embargoed until 4 a.m. CT / 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2021 — Obstructive sleep apnea, a form of sleep-disordered breathing, is common in children and adolescents and may be associated with elevated blood pressure and changes in heart structure, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. A scientific statement is an expert analysis of current research and may inform future guidelines.