Dak Update: Cowboys Compare 'Driven' QB to ‘Aikman & Irvin Rolled Into One’

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

Dak Update: Cowboys Compare QB to ‘Aikman & Irvin Rolled Into One’

OXNARD, Calif. - Dak Prescott is here at Dallas Cowboys training camp on Wednesday working his way through shoulder soreness - soreness that might be the result of overworking.

At about the same time that Prescott was starting his participation on a limited basis, COO Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan saying that the QB Prescott “looks great” but that Dallas will continue to “bring him along the right way and we will protect him from himself.”

The logic?

“This guy is so driven,” Jones said to "K&C Masterpiece.'' “That’s his nature to overwork. He’s like Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman rolled up into one guy.”

In Cowboys-Speak, that may be the ultimate compliment - times two.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FysdV_0bOm4t5w00

Prescott, after rehabbing from a devastating ankle injury that cost him most of the 2020 NFL season, registered concern on July 28 about soreness that has been determined to be a muscle strain in his lat. Sources have indicated that Prescott's aggressive approach to his ankle rehab included a volume of throwing that may have led to the muscle strain.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, McCarthy said that Prescott will do “a little more throwing” than he did on Tuesday. McCarthy also suggested the Cowboys have targeted their third preseason game, on Aug. 21 vs. the Houston Texans in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, as the likely spot for Prescott's debut.

“I hope so,'' McCarthy said. "We’ll just see how today goes. Then we’ll get back to Frisco and stay on course. Yeah, it would be great.”

That means Prescott watches on Friday when the Cowboys play at Arizona, But it also means the team anticipates no problems when it is time for a real game, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 9.

