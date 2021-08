Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against Washington, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Burrow has not been ruled out for the entirety of the preseason, but he'll at least miss the Bengals' second exhibition contest. It's reasonable for the team to take a cautious approach to Burrow's return to game action, given the severity of the injury he's working his way back from. Cincinnati's offense has regularly struggled with Burrow under center during the early portion of training camp, and though the franchise quarterback may not yet have regained full confidence in his knee, all indications are that he remains on track for Week 1.