HARD Summer Came to the NOS Events Center and Did Not Disappoint
HARD Summer made its way to the NOS Events Center for the first time in the face of COVID-19 and scorching temperatures – and it was a blast. Since its inception, HARD Summer has been a staple festival of the SoCal music festival scene, and it’s one that will always hold a special place in my heart. This festival was the first massive I ever attended back in 2011, making this past weekend my 10-year festival anniversary, and quite frankly, it was a worthy celebration.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0