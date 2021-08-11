HARD Summer Came to the NOS Events Center and Did Not Disappoint

Vincent is set to take the stage in Palm Springs at Splash House this weekend and he’s curated some tasty tunes to get you in a groove. Dance music lovers from near and far flock to Palm Springs each summer to catch some tunes and splash around with friends at Splash House. Featuring a diverse lineup that is spread throughout three different hotels in the sun-soaked city, and two legendary after-parties at the Air Museum as well, it’s a true delight for anyone on the hunt for one of the most unique experiences in the scene. This year saw Splash House look to August for their return, and after the first weekend’s festivities, Vincent has arrived to heat things up further ahead of the second weekend.