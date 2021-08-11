Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

HARD Summer Came to the NOS Events Center and Did Not Disappoint

By Jessica Masek
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARD Summer made its way to the NOS Events Center for the first time in the face of COVID-19 and scorching temperatures – and it was a blast. Since its inception, HARD Summer has been a staple festival of the SoCal music festival scene, and it’s one that will always hold a special place in my heart. This festival was the first massive I ever attended back in 2011, making this past weekend my 10-year festival anniversary, and quite frankly, it was a worthy celebration.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Music Festival#Nos#Hotels#Corona#The Nos Events Center#Socal#The Nos Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
edmidentity.com

Five Things We Loved About HARD Summer Music Festival 2021

With a new venue, killer lineup, and the always-explosive energy of the festival, HARD Summer concocted a recipe for success in 2021. If there’s one show that’s created a name for itself and become a staple of Southern California summers, it’s HARD Summer Music Festival. Fans new and old flock to the festival each year for its stellar performances, larger-than-life stages, and variety of genres from all artists. One thing is for certain, HARD Summer brings the heat — both from the artists and hot summer temperatures as well — and attendees always expect everyone to bring their A-game to the show.
FestivalEDMTunes

Hard Summer 2021 Was a Return to Form

Hard Summer once again was a huge success for Insomniac and its attendees. In summary, the festival brought in 160,000 music lovers who raved the weekend away to their favorite artists. Insomniac made sure to keep safety measures around the COVID sickness and its new friend the Delta variant. Employees...
FestivalYour EDM

HARD Summer Delivers As Festivals Make Their Triumphant Return [REVIEW]

This past weekend, HARD Summer made its triumphant return after having to cancel in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shifting from the Fontana Speedway to Insomniac’s homebase, the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, HARD gave fans an exuberant and satisfying return to massive festivals. Despite the oppressive afternoon heat, HARD Summer 2021 has to be qualified as a massive success. This year’s HARD truly embodied the festival ethos that all are welcome and there’s something for everyone’s unique taste.
EntertainmentSpin

SPIN Recap: HARD Summer 2021

HARDFEST 2021 happened this weekend for the first time in two years, with an expanded venue size and a stacked lineup of electronic, rap and pop acts. The most important thing to note was that all sets had exceptional sound quality and the acts delivered their performances to bustling crowds filled with totems, dancing and spray-bottles. The HARD fairgrounds are completely made up of black-top and the grounds were well-organized with water stations, AstroTurf rest areas, colorful lights, food trucks, and even several “vaccination stations.” The infamous San Bernardino heat became manageable after 5 PM and even comfortable after sundown. Overall, the entire production was well-executed and the experience of grateful, exuberant fans filling the fairgrounds for the debut of HARD Summer at the NOS Events Center was an ethereal and much-anticipated event for everyone.
Musicedmidentity.com

Meeting in the “Middle” with Noizu at HARD Summer

We sat down with Noizu after his heater-filled set at HARD Summer to talk about his latest release and upcoming Rave Alarm show with Dombresky!. If there’s one artist who’s been taking the house scene by storm as of late, it’s Noizu. He’s been dropping heaters left and right since 2017 while collaborating with big names in the scene and also releasing plenty of tunes on his record label Techne. With a load of fiery releases and a plethora of shows now under his belt, fans know that the future of Noizu is a bright one full of good vibes and house music that’ll make you want to dance all night long.
Musicedmidentity.com

Get Grooving with Blossom Ahead of Splash House

Blossom is set to make her debut at Splash House this year and to celebrate she’s curated a playlist of tunes to get you in the mood!. Each year, house, techno, bass, and indie dance lovers from all over Southern California descend upon Palm Springs for one of the best pool parties on the planet: Splash House. While the standard edition in June couldn’t take place due to the ongoing pandemic, they looked to brighter days (and warmer temperatures) for two weekends in August to satiate the cravings of their attendees. And true to form, their lineups are teeming with some fan-favorites and fresh faces alike – one of them being Blossom.
Musicedmidentity.com

Five Artists to Catch at Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021

Beyond Wonderland SoCal 2021 is just a couple of weeks away so here are some artists taking the stage that you simply shouldn’t miss. Festival season is rapidly kicking into high gear and we’re ready to be back with our friends surrounded by music and community. After dropping some house and techno heat at Day Trip Festival and turning up the dial at HARD Summer, Insomniac has set its sights on the return of Beyond Wonderland SoCal, which is coming up in just a couple of weeks. Set to take place on August 27-28 at the NOS Events Center, this two-day event will feature music from every electronic dance music genre, food trucks, art, and of course YOU as headliners.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

V2 Presents Drops Lineup for Get Freaky 2021

Are you ready to Get Freaky at The Great Saltair this Halloween with REZZ, Dillon Francis, Figure, G Jones, and more?. While Halloween festival plans were dashed in 2020, promoters across the United States are ramping up for a big return in 2021 as the summer begins to fade. The latest festival to announce that it’s back in action this year is V2 Presents’ Get Freaky, which is set to take place on October 29-30 at The Great Saltair – and one thing is for sure, they’re bringing plenty of heat with the lineup that just dropped today.
Public HealthThrillist

Vaccination or Negative Tests Will Be Required for Most Concerts & Festivals This Fall

Major concert promoters Live Nation and AEG are making it an official policy. Live music was one of the many industries that came to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and artists and music fans alike couldn't be more antsy for the return of concerts this year. As restrictions on event sizes were eased in the spring and summer, many performers set back out on tour, venues started hosting gigs again, and festival season finally kicked off.
Festivaledmidentity.com

DAY MVS XL Was the Perfect Summer Festival

DAY MVS XL was a triumphant return to Waterfront Park for FNGRS CRSSD as the house and techno community reunited in San Diego for a weekend of fun. It had been well over a year since FNGRS CRSSD last presented a festival for house and techno lovers in San Diego. Their edition of CRSSD Festival Spring in March of 2020 was one of the few that took place before the pandemic hit and the otherwise quiet messaging left many to wonder what the future would hold. Earlier this year, though, hope was on the horizon as FNGRS CRSSD shook off the pandemic woes and announced DAY MVS XL – a new festival to be hosted in the summer at their usual home at the Waterfront Park.
Yogaedmidentity.com

Same Same But Different 2021 Set Times, Festival Map, and More

Check out all the essential information for Same Same But Different 2021 including the set times, festival map, COVID policies, and more!. Same Same But Different is set to be the first camping festival to return to California in 2021 and excitement is an at all time high. Taking place the weekend of September 9-12 in sunny Lake Perris, attendees will travel from far and wide to celebrate the return of live music as well as partake in a variety of workshops, yoga, art, lake swimming and more! Performing this year are headliners Big Gigantic and STS9 with other highly anticipated sets from CloZee, LSDREAM, J. Worra, and Dirtwire. Not to mention all the local artists represented on the lineup like Red Giant Project, Kaipora, Boostive, Green T, and OFIER.
Musicedmidentity.com

LICK Talks HARD Summer and New Music on the Horizon

We caught up with LICK after his set at HARD Summer and got all the details on his upcoming tunes, working with Riot Games on Valorant, and more!. From humble beginnings as a bedroom producer to dropping an explosive set at HARD Summer’s main stage just under a decade later, it’s insane to see the progress that LICK has made in his career. His unique style of hard-hitting, dark midtempo bass music has propelled him far in the scene with fans always looking forward to experiencing his heavy sounds. With multiple releases on labels such as Deadbeats, Subsidia, and ALT:Vision in his discography, and plenty more coming soon, it’s clear that there’s no way but up for this rising star.
Festivaledmidentity.com

Infrasound Releases Stacked Lineup for 2021

Infrasound Festival returns for its 10th anniversary featuring headliners like G Jones, OPIUO, SPOR, CharlestheFirst, and more!. After having to reschedule multiple times due to the pandemic, the festivities for Infrasound are finally a go for their 10th Anniversary celebration this year. Taking place September 30 – October 3 at Harmony Park Music Garden in Harmony Park, Minnesota, bass fanatics across the scene were already hyped for the upcoming edition, and now they’re raving about the lineup that is absolutely stacked beyond belief.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Jump in Feet First at Splash House with Vincent

Vincent is set to take the stage in Palm Springs at Splash House this weekend and he’s curated some tasty tunes to get you in a groove. Dance music lovers from near and far flock to Palm Springs each summer to catch some tunes and splash around with friends at Splash House. Featuring a diverse lineup that is spread throughout three different hotels in the sun-soaked city, and two legendary after-parties at the Air Museum as well, it’s a true delight for anyone on the hunt for one of the most unique experiences in the scene. This year saw Splash House look to August for their return, and after the first weekend’s festivities, Vincent has arrived to heat things up further ahead of the second weekend.
Public HealthNPR

So Much For 'Hot Vax Summer.' Delta Puts A Damper On Festivals And Concerts

For live music fans, what was supposed to be "hot vax summer" has begun to feel more like "delta variant downer." The recent COVID-19 surges around the country are putting a damper on the joys of finally experiencing live music again even as major festivals and concerts return. It's also putting organizers and artists in the music industry in an increasingly tricky and uncertain position.
FestivalBillboard

Can Festivals Really Come Back? What's Next After Lollapalooza

How many people are vaccinated?” Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst asked the crowd at Chicago’s Grant Park during the band’s set at Lollapalooza on July 31. “Very cool,” he replied when most of the audience cheered. “Very considerate!” It was an encouraging sign amid the unexpectedly complicated return of large-scale music festivals, just a week after Rolling Loud Miami and the Newport (R.I.) Folk Festival unofficially opened a late-summer season that promoters hoped would take place as life returned to normal in the wake of the pandemic’s peak.
Musicedmidentity.com

Elohim Takes Us on the Journey to the Center of Herself

We caught up with Elohim after her emotional set at HARD Summer to talk about artistic growth and her latest project Journey to the Center of Myself. Elohim delivers an unforgettable and unique experience whenever and wherever she graces the stage. Known for singing, playing piano, and making beats live, while also dancing and hyping up the crowd (yes, at the same time), her sets are unlike any other. She does it all and never misses a beat, so when she was announced to play HARD Summer this year it quickly became a can’t-miss set of the weekend.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

‘Summer SoundWaves’ fills Music Center Plaza

Summertime fun continues, as the Music Center has launched “Summer SoundWaves,” an outdoor music series that will take place on its Jerry Moss Plaza on Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. Programmed by TMC Arts, “Summer Soundwaves” will feature two affordable and family-friendly concert performances, ranging from the musical fusions of...
Musicedmidentity.com

Kick Back and Get to Know Rising Artist informal.

LA-based artist informal. took a break from curating the ultimate vibe to chat with us about his upcoming EP, early influences, and more!. With so much fresh and exciting music to choose from, it can be daunting trying to keep track of all of the new artists constantly breaking into the scene. To save you some of the work, allow us to introduce you to an artist you definitely want to familiarize yourself with — informal. Born and raised in Sacramento but now a proud local in Los Angeles, this young producer attributes his style and brand to the California lifestyle. Although he’s described his music as “indie electric bass pop,” the informal. brand transcends genres, focused more on encapsulating that feel-good LA vibe than fitting into any specific subset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy