Nodaway, IA

Nodaway Valley volleyball features big group of seniors

By Bennett Blake
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMCYT_0bOm0XjE00

(Greenfield) The Nodaway Valley volleyball program has won at least 20 matches in each of the last two seasons. This year the Wolverines have a lot to replace.

Gone are multi-year starters Natalie Younker, Lexi Shike, and Corinne Bond among others. Head coach Allison Kiburz says, “I think this year will be an interesting year. We did lose a lot of good seniors last year, but we still have a bunch of good experience coming back as well. I know a lot of other conference teams lost a bunch of their key players. I think it’s going to be kind of up in the air this year. I think we do have a pretty good lineup ready to jump in and replace those girls we are going to be missing.”

Kiburz identifies several players ready to take on a bigger role. “Lindsey Davis is a sophomore and she’s probably going to be our main setter. Emma Perkey will step into one of those hitting roles. Madi Long will step into one of those back row roles and then I have seven seniors this year. Maddax DeVault and Whitney Lamb will be back. They were pretty solid for us the last couple of years.”

Five more seniors will look to help out in any way they can including Madi Carstens, Kadee Ferch, Rose Lonsdale, Haley Hall, and Bailey Steffen. Kiburz says there’s also a lot of sophomores with some talent. “We have a really good sophomore group. They are pretty athletic and I think they are all competing for that varsity spot. I have a good problem right now, we don’t really know our lineup right now, but I think a lot of girls can step into that role.”

They are going to keep their goals simple. “Our immediate goal is always going to be to just win out the week. Take it one step at a time and play the best that we can every game that we have.”

Fundamentals and getting in shape are two objectives in practice early on. “I make the girls run a mile every year the first week which they hate, but at least it gets them somewhat back in shape.”

The Wolverines scrimmage CAM this Friday and Earlham next week.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
Nodaway, IA
Sports
City
Earlham, IA
City
Nodaway, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Greenfield, IA
#Nodaway Valley#Wolverines#Cam
Nodaway, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Nodaway Valley O/M football preps for rise to Class 1A

(Greenfield) There’s plenty of new things for the football players at Nodaway Valley to adjust to this season. The Wolverines have a new coach with Seth Comly, new teammates with the Orient-Macksburg sharing agreement, and a mostly new schedule with a move from Class A to 1A. Coach Comly reports a good start to practice. “Pretty good so far. Guys have been working hard. Everything we’ve installed they’ve picked it up pretty quick so it’s going pretty well.”
Audubon, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

New Audubon volleyball coach impressed by team’s attitude and effort

(Audubon) Brandi Gruhn is in her first season as head volleyball coach at Audubon. So far she’s been encouraged with what she has seen from the team. Coach Gruhn was impressed with the girls overall attitude and effort throughout the first week of practice. “The first week went really, really well. The girls had fun, we had music going. Them wanting to be there has been really impressive and how hard they’ve been working. It was a tough week with a really warm gym and no air conditioning. We’ve been working on some things with fundamentals and getting back into conditioning. Their overall effort has been insanely impressive so far.”
High SchoolPosted by
Western Iowa Today

IHSBCA All-Star Series Rosters Announced

(State) The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Rosters are set. St. Albert’s Isaaac Sherrill and Cy Patterson are each on the Small Schools West Roster. Other players making the team from the area are Evan Taylor (Panorama), Trent Kozeal (Tri-Center), Zach Pleggenkuhle (Van Meter), Blake Hall (Underwood), and Blake Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic).
Guthrie Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

ACGC girls cross country has goal of top ten state finish

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC girls cross country team is coming off of a 5th place finish at last year’s state meet. The Chargers lose their top two finishers in Fort Dodge last year and four seniors from their lineup. While the team does have a different look to it than last season, coach Colin Shawgo is still bullish on what they can accomplish. “I really think that the girls team has a lot of potential. We graduated quite a bit of our talent and we had a couple girls that ended up not going out this year so we have a fairly inexperienced and young squad, but it’s a squad that has a lot of potential. From camp to our first practices they’ve been really killing it. I’m really excited to see what they can do. I have really high expectations for them and they have really high expectations for themselves and when you have those two things it often times leads to a lot of success.”
Guthrie Center, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

ACGC Volleyball working to perfect basic fundamentals

(Guthrie Center) ACGC volleyball coach Jen Policky says the team set their own goals for the year and came up with a couple of really good ones. The first goal is for on the court. “Let’s take one game at a time. Let’s show up to every single game with our best foot forward and just try and win them one game at a time. That’s really the top goal.”
Council Bluffs, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Rains signs with Iowa Western Softball

(Council Bluffs) A former Riverside softball player will continue her career at the next level. Chiara Rains is joining the Iowa Western Softball team. “It means a lot. It can help me build to be a better softball player and person all around. They don’t just focus on softball. They have moral values and do a lot of community service projects.”
Elk Horn, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK cross country has balanced group

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK has an experienced group of girls cross country runners this season and a small roster of boys. Four seniors will be leaders for coach Terry Weisenborn’s girls cross country squad. “Kate Hansen, Macy Emgarten, Haley Harris, and hopefully McKenzie Yoshida when she gets done with her physical therapy on her hip. We are looking for good leadership from those four. They’ve all had experience on the varsity level so they know what it takes.”
BasketballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with Audubon’s Steve Dvorak

(Audubon) Steve Dvorak has taught and coached in Audubon for three decades. Many of those years have been spent at the youth and junior high levels. Dvorak admits he had visions of working at the high school level and being a head coach when he started out, but he ended up finding a better fit for him. “When I first started in Audubon I did high school girls basketball and was an assistant in baseball, but I kind of got into junior high and youth programs of little league baseball and little kids basketball and it just clicked with me. Working with young kids you can see progress and the improvements from practice to practice or year to year that I just loved. The look you got from the kids of the appreciation for taking time to work with them was something I never would have imagined when I first started and I just love it. It’s been great working with younger kids.”
Harlan, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Harlan alum Jenny (Hosack) Hamilton hired as Cyclone head girls track coach

(Harlan) Jenny Hamilton will take over as the new girls track coach at Harlan. Hamilton, a former Harlan runner, follows in the footsteps of head coach Doug Renkly. She previously coached both cross country and track at AHSTW. With the Lady Vikes in 2019 she led the team to a 3rd place state finish in cross country. Hamilton is the daughter of longtime great Bill Hosack who coached the Cyclones for many years.
MLBPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cubs-Reds Will Play In 2022 Field Of Dreams Game

(Dyersville, IA) — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has already said the second Field of Dreams game will be played in Dyersville next summer. Now, N-B-C Sports in Chicago is reporting the teams involved will be the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. That game will be played Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Backers say the first Field of Dreams game last week was a “success.” It had nearly six million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball game in 16 years.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Debuts At No. 7 In Preseason AP Poll

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State football will begin the season ranked in the Associated Press’ preseason poll for the third-straight season. The Cyclones are rated No. 7 in the debut poll of 2021, extending their school-record streak to 14 consecutive weeks as a member of the AP Top-25. It’s the highest ranking by a Cyclone team in the AP poll in school history.

