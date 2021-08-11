Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center opens in Minnesota
Ecolab announced that it opened the new, state-of-the-art Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan, Minn. St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab intends for its 22,000-square-foot innovation center to enable it to partner with medical device industry customers on infection prevention solutions for cutting-edge surgical equipment while also developing new solutions for hospitals and surgery centers.www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
