Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center opens in Minnesota

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcolab announced that it opened the new, state-of-the-art Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan, Minn. St. Paul, Minn.-based Ecolab intends for its 22,000-square-foot innovation center to enable it to partner with medical device industry customers on infection prevention solutions for cutting-edge surgical equipment while also developing new solutions for hospitals and surgery centers.

