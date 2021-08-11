Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

More rain throughout the Phoenix metro area this morning

By Ian Schwartz
AZFamily
 7 days ago

Storms popped up once again in cities surrounding Phoenix this morning. There were periods of extremely heavy rain that prompted some drivers to pull off the roadways and wait it out. Anthem, for example, got battered. Areas that have already seen significant rain in the past 24 hours were under Flash Flood Warnings. While most of those expired in the late morning hours, that does not mean the weather roller coaster over.

