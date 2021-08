Shawn Levy has been making successful movies for two decades, but his output is about to increase many times over. As a director, Levy is best known for studio comedies like “Night at the Museum” and its two sequels, but his influence goes much deeper than that. Levy’s producing credits include both “Arrival” (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and “Stranger Things,” which helped pave the way for a major deal with Netflix that now finds him developing something in the vicinity of 15 series. In the meantime, he has already wrapped his second collaboration with Ryan Reynolds, the time-travel action-comedy...