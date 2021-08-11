Argentinian MP Calls for Gov’t Mining Answers as Crypto Real Estate Interest Grows

At the beginning of the week, we saw bitcoin and ethereum rallying, and Axie Infinity has been exploding left and right, hitting major milestones. And then, the historic hack happened with the theft of USD 600m from Poly Network, with the attacker starting to return funds soon, giving back some USD 342m in two days, and the rest a day later. Meanwhile, total global investments in blockchain and cryptoassets surpassed the previous annual ATH reaching USD 8.7bn, Circle said it's on a journey towards becoming "a national digital currency bank", Coinbase plans to build upon its Coinbase Card debit card and bitcoin-collateral loan service, and BitMEX reached a settlement with US regulators, while Hester Peirce criticized the settlement Poloniex made with the SEC. Speaking of the SEC, it wants 'terabytes' of Ripple employee's Slack messages. Jack Dorsey justified his BTC-only stance, and Tron launched a USD 300m fund for GameFi projects, while for crypto newcomers the lack of knowledge is more important than volatility.