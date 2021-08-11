Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans Agree to Terms With TE Gabe Holmes

By Jim Wyatt
tennesseetitans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with tight end Gabe Holmes. Holmes, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2015, has played in 10 career games, with four starts, in the NFL. He's spent time with the Raiders, Seahawks, Ravens, Cardinals, Colts and Dolphins,...

www.tennesseetitans.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Holmes
Person
Luke Stocker
Person
Anthony Firkser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Seahawks#American Football#Raiders#Cardinals#Colts#Xfl#Purdue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (0-0) launch their preseason schedule this week as they travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons (0-0). Friday, August 13 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Nashville Affiliate: WKRN Ch. 2 (ABC) Bowling Green, KY: WNKY Ch. 40 (NBC 40.1/CBS 40.2) Chattanooga, TN: WRCB Ch. 3 (NBC) Evansville, IN: WTVW Ch....
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Six Things to Watch in Titans vs Falcons on Friday Night

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Falcons in the preseason opener on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill won't play in tonight's game. Instead, back-up Logan Woodside will get the start, and he's expected to play at least until halftime. Matt Barkley, signed earlier this month to replace DeShone Kizer, will finish the contest. At this point, Woodside remains the favorite to be the team's No.2 QB in 2021, although it's been a while since Titans fans have seen him in extended action. Woodside, of course, didn't get a chance to play in the preseason in 2020. In four preseason contests in 2019, Woodside completed 46-of-76 passes for 539 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Woodside started the 2019 preseason finale against Bears and played the entire game, finishing the night completing 17-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. A strong performance against the Falcons could ease the minds of some fans. But an off night, coupled with an impressive performance by Barkley, could at least spark some chatter.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With Safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Also on Thursday, the Titans waived receiver Kalija Lipscomb and offensive lineman Adam Coon (waived-injured). A fourth-round pick by Seattle in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thompson has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Browns and...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Set Tone Early, Roll to 23-3 Win Over the Falcons in Preseason Opener

ATLANTA – The offense produced plenty of points, the defense swarmed and made plays, and the special teams unit made a big impact. Sure, many of the Titans starters didn't play, and some didn't even make the trip to Atlanta for the team's preseason opener last night against the Falcons.
NFLclevelandstar.com

Titans sign former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder on Sunday. Yelder, 26, caught 10 passes for 86 yards in 26 games (two starts) with the Chiefs over the past three seasons. Undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2018, Yelder has also spent time...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Observations From Practice Day 13 at Titans Camp on Sunday

NASHVILLE – The Titans took the field on Sunday for their 13th practice of training camp. -Running back Derrick Henry did a lot of work in Sunday's session, perhaps the most he's done in a practice all camp. Henry worked in 11-on-11 periods throughout the practice, after working in individual drills.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Rookie OLB Rashad Weaver Focused on Improving, While His Teammates Hype Him Up

NASHVILLE – Just minutes after the Titans selected Rashad Weaver in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the outside linebacker gave his own draft day critique. Weaver, a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award (presented to the national defensive player of the year) during his final season at Pittsburgh, said he felt like the Titans got the biggest steal of the draft.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Tim Tebow, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich says the team feels good about where QB Carson Wentz is at in the two-week stage in his recovery while avoiding specifics on any return date: “We’re at the 2-week window. We feel good about where we’re at at the 2-week window. … I don’t see the advantage of trying to project that out. We feel good about where we’re at.” (Joel A. Erickson)
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With LB/Special Teams Ace Nick Dzubnar

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with linebacker Nick Dzubnar. Dzubnar rejoins the Titans after playing with the team in 2020, primarily on special teams. Dzubnar led the Titans in special teams stops last season with 13. Prior to last season, the 6-foot-1, 240-pound Dzubnar played in 65...
NFLmainstreet-nashville.com

Titans continue roster shuffling

The Tennessee Titans continued to make roster moves ahead of their joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, placing two players on injured reserve and dropping one on waivers. The Titans placed recently signed safety Tedric Thompson on injured reserve on Tuesday, with joint practices scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday....
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Ready to Gauge Progress in Joint Practices With the Buccaneers

TAMPA – Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan paused earlier this week when asked if he's looking forward to going to Tampa. "I guess the beach is down there," Lewan said with a smile. The Titans, of course, aren't in Florida to soak up the sun. It's a business trip, in...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Game Preview: Titans Travel to Tampa Bay for Preseason Week 2

DOWNLOAD GAME RELEASE (PDF) The Titans are scheduled to arrive in Tampa on Tuesday. Practices on Wednesday and Thursday will take place at AdventHealth Training Center (One Buccaneer Place)and begin at 9:55 a.m. local time. THE BROADCAST. This week's game will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network,...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans See Positives in Day One of Joint Practices With the Buccaneers

TAMPA – Day One of joint practices between the Titans and Buccaneers is in the books. On both sides of the football, there were some highlights, and some things to clean up. "I wouldn't necessarily say there's winners and losers, but I would definitely say we wanted to see who was going to come out here and compete," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "That was the main thing, seeing who was going to compete, especially for guys who are fighting for roster spots, guys who are trying to elevate their game.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy