That's an outstanding post and I pretty much agree with everything you said

My concern with Virginia Tech is that we have always been too slow on where they need to go for Conference Membership. In 1953 they did not help form the ACC because they were against Bowls and they were left out for 60 years because of it. In the Metro they had a chance to unite with FSU and South Carolina etc. for football and they couldn't pull it off. In 2012 the SEC has their number 1 mouthpiece saying call us and they did relatively nothing. Now we are at least 50% behind the SEC in football and probably growing to 100% very soon and we have the number 1 mouthpiece for the SEC having a guest saying call the SEC Virginia Tech. If we want to compete at the top level of college football and I do, we can't keep sitting back and waiting for things to happenwe have to make it happen. In other words, don't miss out again!