Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

That's an outstanding post and I pretty much agree with everything you said

By Stech Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy concern with Virginia Tech is that we have always been too slow on where they need to go for Conference Membership. In 1953 they did not help form the ACC because they were against Bowls and they were left out for 60 years because of it. In the Metro they had a chance to unite with FSU and South Carolina etc. for football and they couldn't pull it off. In 2012 the SEC has their number 1 mouthpiece saying call us and they did relatively nothing. Now we are at least 50% behind the SEC in football and probably growing to 100% very soon and we have the number 1 mouthpiece for the SEC having a guest saying call the SEC Virginia Tech. If we want to compete at the top level of college football and I do, we can't keep sitting back and waiting for things to happenwe have to make it happen. In other words, don't miss out again!

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Skipper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Conference Membership#Acc#Sec#Espn#Hokies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: These teams are most likely to beat OSU this year

The Ohio State football team does not lose often, but even for the Buckeyes, the possibility of defeat exists. So who on the 2021 schedule is most likely to pull off a win?. Ryan Day has run through two iterations of the Big Ten schedule and come out unscathed both times. His Buckeyes are favored to win each game on their schedule again in 2021, but that does not mean he will automatically go back to Indianapolis with another zero in the loss column. The games are played on the field as they say.
Oregon State247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said after Oregon's first day of camp

Here is a transcript of Mario Cristobal's first press engagement of fall camp. This 15-minute media event took place just after the first day of fall camp in the HDC courtyard on Friday afternoon. Opening statement. “It’s what you’d expect out of a first day. Everyone is out there going...
Oregon State247Sports

Everything Verone McKinley III said at Oregon's media day

Things here, are just super authentic. We'd like to keep things real and just to be honest with you. So, having that family environment and being able to have those open conversations about things beyond just football really makes things different here. So just having that aspect and building on...
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
Blacksburg, VA247Sports

Texas A&M lands Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford

While the transfer portal has settled down the past month, Texas A&M has made a late splash adding Virginia Tech wing Tyrece Radford to the fold. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. "I want to say Thank You to Virginia Tech for allowing me to be a part...
Blacksburg, VARichmond.com

Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor no longer with the team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor is no longer with the football team, according to coach Justin Fuente. Fuente made the announcement at his press conference on Wednesday. “I’m not sure what his future plans are, but we will be moving on this season without him,” Fuente said. “We...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Fans, media react to report of NCAA investigation into Nebraska football

Major news broke on Wednesday morning, with Brett McMurphy of Action Network reporting that Nebraska’s football program and head coach Scott Frost ire under NCAA investigation. Per the report, the program is under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The schools has “significant video...
Tennessee State247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's first practice

Everything Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the first practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning:. “Good morning. Great day just to get out there and be able to go compete with everybody. Energy was really good. You expect that for Day 1. I (liked) their ability to take construction and communicate with each other. You saw a bunch of players communicating and coaching each other up and giving positive feedback. I think that’s unique and something we’re trying to build … no, we haven’t named a quarterback yet.”
Football247Sports

Everything DC Tim DeRuyter said after practice

“Day Two of camp was great seeing the energy from our guys. I think we got a lot of buy-ins we got some young guys with some talent you know creating competition and to go against coach more heads offense and the skill we have on offense really helped prepare ourselves.”
Football247Sports

Everything Vols OL coach Glen Elarbee said after Monday's practice

Everything Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee said after Monday morning's practice:. ON CADE MAYS AND IF HE HAS FOUND A HOME AT OFFENSIVE TACKLE. “I wouldn’t say home right now. He’s still taking reps inside and out. Really, it’s just about trying to find the best five on the field. Obviously feel like he has a real chance to be one of those five. But he’s also so smart that he can help us push other guys, create competition. You’ve got competition at guard, competition at tackle. That’s really what he’s done. He just wants to help, wants to lead and be wherever he can be.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy