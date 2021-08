Wondering how to delete a Microsoft account, because you don't use yours anymore? You're certainly not alone. Your Microsoft account gives you access to many different services, including Outlook, Skype, Office, and Xbox Live. But let’s face it: most or all of these have alternatives available, and in some cases those are even better than what Microsoft has to offer. Plus, if you have concerns about privacy, then deleting your Microsoft account is the best way to go about protecting your personal data.