No excuses, people fail us. But not God

Last week I saw a Neurologist about a treatment for “Essential Tremors,” which cause my hands to shake. The bad news is I am not a candidate. The good news is I do not need it. A new prescription has almost completely stopped my tremors, Praise God! Now I can zip my zipper, button my shirts, and serve my own plate at the buffet without starting a food fight. I can also text on my phone and hunt and peck on my laptop without sending spell check into convulsions. On top of my good news, Peggy’s PET scan revealed that there are no abnormalities in her heart so she may be able to go ahead with her partial knee replacement later this month. Since Friday evening, our granddaughter, Grace Anne Coley has been visiting with us. She is preparing to return to Auburn to finish her requirements for her Batchelor’s Degree in Human Development and Family Science. She is the oldest daughter of Judith Ozment Coley and Erick Coley of Milton Fla. and has a sister named Emma who starts college soon. We have enjoyed our visit by Grace Anne, which included worshipping together at Thomasville Baptist Church where Brother Ty preached a wonderful, encouraging message from one of my favorite bible passages, Hebrews 12:1-3. We need some encouragement right now. The past year and a half has been tough on all of us, and now it seems that our struggles with the virus are not over. What will round two bring, and how will we deal with it? The passage in Hebrews reminds us that there are witnesses to our struggles and we must avoid anything that might stand between us and victory. None of us like anything about Covid-19 and its suffering or its resulting restraints and requirements. The way to defeat such an enemy is to consider the example of Jesus; “who for the Joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despised the shame and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Jesus gave His all so that we could be victorious over sin and the grave. As the children of God let us stand together against sin and Covid- 19 as well, and I’ll see you in church.