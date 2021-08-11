Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

No excuses, people fail us. But not God

By Darla Noble
phelpscountyfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever invited someone to church or talked to someone about why they don’t go to church? If so, chances are you’ve heard more than a few reasons excuses for not going. They don’t feel comfortable. They don’t have time. Sunday is the only day they can sleep in....

www.phelpscountyfocus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible Study#Church Of Christ#Covid#Redeemer Lutheran Church#First Baptist Church#Rolla Assembly Of God#Rolla Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionNews-Topic

How does God bring people to Jesus?

“God puts people into our lives who lead us to Jesus,” says Maggie, 11. “They may show his love by hugging, helping them out, telling them that God loves them, and being kind to them.”. It’s humbling to consider that God can use any Christian to usher someone into God’s...
ReligionDaily Advance

God's manna is only free lunch out there for us

First, let me say that there is no such thing as a free lunch. Old western saloons, followed by bars and taverns, may have offered a nice buffet for their clientele; but, you can be sure the price of the beverages covered the food. There has not been free food...
ReligionBelief.Net

How the People in the Bible Communicated With God

You will come across many great conversations throughout scripture. While some biblical characters appear silent, many did speak. Old Testament examples include characters like Noah and his sons, Jacob, Job and his friends, Solomon, David, Isaiah, and Elijah. Some of these Bible characters were able to communicate with God and hear His voice. We know from their example that God not only spoke during biblical times, but He also speaks today. Here are five ways people in the Bible communicated with God.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: God sent us protections against COVID-19

I've been reminded of an old joke. A man is caught in a flood and prays to God for help. A truck comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines saying, "God will save me." The waters rise and a boat comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines saying, "God will save me." Finally, he's on his roof with the waters continuing to rise and a helicopter comes by and offers to pick him up but he declines, saying, "God will save me."
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

As children of God let us stand together

Last week I saw a Neurologist about a treatment for “Essential Tremors,” which cause my hands to shake. The bad news is I am not a candidate. The good news is I do not need it. A new prescription has almost completely stopped my tremors, Praise God! Now I can zip my zipper, button my shirts, and serve my own plate at the buffet without starting a food fight. I can also text on my phone and hunt and peck on my laptop without sending spell check into convulsions. On top of my good news, Peggy’s PET scan revealed that there are no abnormalities in her heart so she may be able to go ahead with her partial knee replacement later this month. Since Friday evening, our granddaughter, Grace Anne Coley has been visiting with us. She is preparing to return to Auburn to finish her requirements for her Batchelor’s Degree in Human Development and Family Science. She is the oldest daughter of Judith Ozment Coley and Erick Coley of Milton Fla. and has a sister named Emma who starts college soon. We have enjoyed our visit by Grace Anne, which included worshipping together at Thomasville Baptist Church where Brother Ty preached a wonderful, encouraging message from one of my favorite bible passages, Hebrews 12:1-3. We need some encouragement right now. The past year and a half has been tough on all of us, and now it seems that our struggles with the virus are not over. What will round two bring, and how will we deal with it? The passage in Hebrews reminds us that there are witnesses to our struggles and we must avoid anything that might stand between us and victory. None of us like anything about Covid-19 and its suffering or its resulting restraints and requirements. The way to defeat such an enemy is to consider the example of Jesus; “who for the Joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despised the shame and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” Jesus gave His all so that we could be victorious over sin and the grave. As the children of God let us stand together against sin and Covid- 19 as well, and I’ll see you in church.
Religionfarmvilleherald.com

God comforts us so we can comfort others

We all occasionally suffer. Some hurt more than others, but all of us experience pain in different ways at different times. We also helplessly witness others suffering. At some point you will want to ask, Why? Why am I or why are they going through this? Where is God when we suffer?
ReligionBelief.Net

4 Obstacles Distracting Us From God’s Ability to Remove Shame

Sitting in the police station with hand cuffs on and in a gunny sack dress, I was the picture of shame. Looking down at my feet and hoping I did not recognize anyone (not that I thought I would), this homeschool momma was praying for the rapture. My head was spinning with details of the day and the stinging reality that I might be spending a night in jail. And worse, the aftermath of having been arrested and the ensuing shame that would follow.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Trusting the Bible

Billy Graham, the renowned American evangelist, once described his struggle to accept the Bible as completely true. One night as he walked alone in the moonlight at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, he dropped to his knees and placed his Bible on a tree stump, able only to “stutter” a prayer: “Oh, God! There are many things in this book I do not understand.”
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: God lives with us

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. During the pandemic, people found a need perhaps they never thought they had: the need to give. We give in countless ways throughout the day. Many of us give funds and food to worthwhile programs. But in 2020, we lost the ability to physically give, from one hand to another. Then, we realized that this sort of giving was important, even essential. We change people’s lives not just with stuff, but by personal connection. By loving someone, that person and ourselves are made more whole. We are made more fully human by each act of love.
Religionelizabethton.com

The unknown God

Dear Rev. Graham: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Never underestimate the people God puts in your path

God puts unlikely heroes in front of us every day. We just need to keep our hearts open to recognize them. My husband and I were blessed enough to experience such heroes. A baby kitten just 8 weeks old had somehow crawled up in the underside of our van. While we were out doing errands we heard the kitten crying. We could not remove the kitten by ourselves.
Zanesville, OHperrytribune.com

Pastor’s Corner: An offer for us

Philippians 2:5 says this: “Have this mind in you, which was also in Christ Jesus...” How do you read that text? Is it a suggestion? Is it a command? Is it an invitation? Personally I think I have regarded it in all three ways over the years. Doesn’t it sound...
ScienceDaily Gate City

No excuse for this behavior

Nothing says summer in the Midwest like festivals and parades. We had beautiful weather for the Sweet Corn Festival, and many people were in attendance. On Sunday, there were several entries in the parade, and everyone seemed to be in good spirits. It was nice to see kids smiling and...
Charlotte, NCIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: The promised remnant

Several years ago the pastor of a mega-church in Charlotte resigned, saying, “I could not take it anymore. The pressures are just too great for me.” Do you think that he might have been feeling that God had abandoned him? To our dismay it may seem that other Christian leaders could be saying America has been completely abandoned by God and that we are outnumbered by the foe. But we can be fully assured that when we have God on our side, we are the majority.
Religiontigernet.com

Re: God you people are brainwashed.

Hospitals, health organizations and government health officials confirm at least 95% of American COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated. Espouse your BS all you want but almost ALL Covid hospitalizations are from the unvaccinated. My stats are for the past 7 days. What is the time frame for yours? Did I...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Excerpted From The Path to Being a Pastor

In pastoral ministry, suffering is never far away. Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. (James 1:2–3) Some pastors seem to have bottomless natural wells of sympathy. You enter their presence and instantly...
The Mountaineer

For Christians in Haywood, care for creation is a biblical command

We see daily the destructive costs of the warming of Earth’s climate. Natural disasters of fire, drought, floods and wind are smashing weather records across the world. Their intensity and increase are matters of life or death. It’s frightening to imagine what the future will hold for the children of today as the crises grow. For those who believe in a creator God, it is a religious concern.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Look for the good hand of God upon us

Ezra and Nehemiah were godly men that the Lord used greatly when the exiles returned to the land of Israel following the Babylonian captivity. Ezra was used to re-establish the worship in the temple and Nehemiah was used to lead the people to rebuild the wall in Jerusalem. Both of these men had tremendously difficult tasks that were filled with opposition. Yet both of them recognized a valuable game-changing factor throughout their task. They both saw the: “good hand of God upon them.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy