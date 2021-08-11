Illinois casino revenue hits $120.1 million in July
A surge in attendance across Illinois’ 10 casinos resulted in $120.1 million in table and electronic gaming revenue in July, the highest total of the year to date. The figure, published by the Illinois Gaming Board, represents a 14.1% increase from June’s amount of $105.3 million and topped the previous high of $107.8 million established in April. There were 795,855 admissions statewide in July, 16% more than the 686,251 reported in June as all 10 casinos reported increased admissions.www.cdcgamingreports.com
