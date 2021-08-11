Illinois casino revenue hits $120.1 million in July

BOSTON (CBS) — July was a good month for Massachusetts casinos – and the state’s coffers. The State House News Service reports that Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park brought in $95.74 million in gaming revenue, and that resulted in a record $27 million in taxes and fees from the state. Encore in Everett took in $34 million from slots and $25 million from table games. MGM had its best month since Encore opened with $23.71 million in total revenue. The Plainville slot parlor also had its best revenue month since Encore opened with nearly $13 million in revenue. Massachusetts in total has taken in $842.66 million from gambling since it was legalized in 2011. The state is expected to collect nearly $260 million in gaming revenue annually.