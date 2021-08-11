Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Illinois casino revenue hits $120.1 million in July

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in attendance across Illinois’ 10 casinos resulted in $120.1 million in table and electronic gaming revenue in July, the highest total of the year to date. The figure, published by the Illinois Gaming Board, represents a 14.1% increase from June’s amount of $105.3 million and topped the previous high of $107.8 million established in April. There were 795,855 admissions statewide in July, 16% more than the 686,251 reported in June as all 10 casinos reported increased admissions.

www.cdcgamingreports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois#Casinos#The Illinois Gaming Board
Related
Gamblingredlakenationnews.com

National Indian Gaming Commission reports decline in tribal casino revenues

WASHINGTON, DC –- Today, National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) Chairman E. Sequoyah Simermeyer and Vice Chair Jeannie Hovland released the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020) overall Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) figure. FY 2020 revenues totaled $27.8B, a decrease of 19.5% over FY 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the FY 2020...
Pennsylvania StatePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania casino revenues top record $423M in July

Pennsylvania casinos generated more than $423.6 million in July, the highest monthly revenue total to date, according to state regulators. That was nearly $35 million more revenue that what was reported in June, which totaled $388.8 million. It is also significantly higher than revenues reported in July 2020, which reached $283 million as covid-19 restrictions related to capacity and occupancy limits remained in place and Rivers Casino locations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia closed for part of the month.
Nashville, TNucbjournal.com

July revenues $286 million over budgeted estimate, $2.1 billion over for year

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley recently announced that Tennessee July revenues were $1.5 billion, which is $389.4 million less than the state received in July 2020 and $286.6 million more than the budgeted estimate. The growth rate for July was negative 20.97%. “July monthly...
Times Union

Connecticut casinos see rebound in slot machine revenues

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Slot machine revenues generated at Connecticut's two tribal casinos continue to rebound as Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino report seeing an influx of visitors over the summer as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. Both destinations closed for more than three months during the height of the...
martechseries.com

Hello Pal Announces $2.54 Million Monthly Revenue for July 2021

Hello Pal International Inc., a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce that it achieved $2,542,000 CAD in revenue for the month of July 2021 relating to its livestreaming services and cryptocurrency mining operations. The Company’s total revenue during the current financial year (March 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021) is $12,334,363 as compared to $3,720,783 during the same period in 2020.
Financial Reportscdcgamingreports.com

Golden Nugget Online Gaming revenue increases in 2Q report

As Golden Nugget Online Gaming awaits approval of a definitive agreement to be acquired by DraftKings, shareholders might appreciate the gaming operator’s second quarter results. Issued Monday, the quarterly report stated revenue of $31.7 million, a 27.7% increase over the $24.8 million generated in 2020’s second quarter. Revenue for the...
Fast Casual

DoorDash posts hefty loss on Q2 2021 revenue gain

DoorDash Inc., the food delivery service, reported a hefty loss on higher revenue for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, according to a press release. Revenue jumped 83% from $675 million in Q2, 2020 to $1.236 billion in Q2, 2021 while net income fell from $23 million to a $102 million loss in the comparative quarters.
cdcgamingreports.com

Michigan reports $111.9 million in internet gaming and sports betting receipts in July

Michigan’s online gaming operators generated $111.9 million in revenue during July, according to a report issued by the Michigan Gaming Commission Monday. Of the total, igaming accounted for $92.3 million while sports betting contributed $19.6 million with a handle of $188 million. Overall, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts in July...
Sun Chronicle

Jump in Plainville casino revenues for July, highest in two years, state says

PLAINVILLE — A fully reopened Plainridge Park Casino saw its highest revenue in more than two years in July, according to figures released by the state on Monday. The state’s only slots parlor and racino took in just under $13 million in gross gaming revenue last month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported.
cdcgamingreports.com

Maryland lottery, casinos contribute record-breaking $1.39 billion to state

Maryland’s lottery and six casinos contributed a record $1.39 billion to state programs and services in fiscal 2021, officials said Monday. The combined $1.39 billion in funding was up 6.1% over the previous record of $1.3 billion set in fiscal 2019. The Maryland Lottery beat its previous profit record by...
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. casinos returning to pre-pandemic revenue levels

THE STATE’S THREE gaming facilities reported strong revenues in July, with the numbers at Encore and MGM Springfield returning to pre-pandemic levels and the Plainridge Park slots facility trending in the same direction. The best way to compare slot revenues is on a per machine, per day basis. Slot revenues,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Earned Record Tax Revenue From Casinos In July

BOSTON (CBS) — July was a good month for Massachusetts casinos – and the state’s coffers. The State House News Service reports that Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park brought in $95.74 million in gaming revenue, and that resulted in a record $27 million in taxes and fees from the state. Encore in Everett took in $34 million from slots and $25 million from table games. MGM had its best month since Encore opened with $23.71 million in total revenue. The Plainville slot parlor also had its best revenue month since Encore opened with nearly $13 million in revenue. Massachusetts in total has taken in $842.66 million from gambling since it was legalized in 2011. The state is expected to collect nearly $260 million in gaming revenue annually.  
Wisconsin Statecdcgamingreports.com

Wisconsin looks to cash in with sports betting

Wisconsin finally noticed the numbers. That Illinois set a record, of 16 months, in recording its first $5 billion in sports-betting business, breaking New Jersey’s previous standard by two months. In this calendar year, nine states have written $1 billion worth of legal sports-wagering tickets. Football will push Iowa across...
Arkansas Statecdcgamingreports.com

Arkansas: Gulfside selects general contractors for River Valley Casino Resort

Arkansas-based Nabholz Corp. and AnderCorp of Mississippi have formed a joint venture to oversee construction of Gulfside Casino Partnership’s proposed $254 million River Valley Casino Resort in Pope County. The Arkansas Supreme Court is reviewing a controversial case over the awarding of the casino contract in Pope County. Gulfside and...
Detroit, MIcasinobeats.com

Detroit casinos record $116.9m revenue through July

MGM Grand Detroit has maintained its position at the top of the gaming charts in July, as the Michigan Gaming Control Board documents the performance of the three Detroit-based casinos through the month. This saw the trio record $116.9m in monthly aggregate revenue through the 31 days, with table games...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois' tax revenue bouncing back

Illinois’ tax revenues have largely recovered from the massive jolt brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, COVID-19 vaccinations, an easing of public health restrictions and nearly $2 trillion in federal aid helped get states' economies going again. “When you and I received the stimulus checks,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy