Sources: OWL assesses potential season delay, interim events among other options for 2022 amid Overwatch 2 release uncertainty
The Overwatch League is assessing its options for 2022, including a potential extended offseason following the 2021 season and interim events that could include non-season-based tournaments amid the uncertainty of the release calendar for Overwatch 2, sources present and familiar with those discussions told Dot Esports. Those discussions come amid...dotesports.com
Comments / 0