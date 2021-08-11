Sources: OWL assesses potential season delay, interim events among other options for 2022 amid Overwatch 2 release uncertainty

It’s that time of the year again, time to select the MVP for this season of the Overwatch League. And this year, the choice could be harder than ever. Plenty of players have had a massive impact in 2021, lifting their teams to unparalleled heights. A countless number of stars have been born, and a countless number of veteran players have surpassed their old limits. Each of the 10 MVP candidates are more than deserving of their spot, and none would seem out of place as this year’s MVP. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any talent that seems to be strangely absent from this year’s MVP discussion. In fact, there are many players deserving of MVP candidacy status who seem to have barely missed the list. But who are these players? And why have they failed to make the cut?