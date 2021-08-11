Cancel
Video Games

Sources: OWL assesses potential season delay, interim events among other options for 2022 amid Overwatch 2 release uncertainty

By Jacob Wolf
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Overwatch League is assessing its options for 2022, including a potential extended offseason following the 2021 season and interim events that could include non-season-based tournaments amid the uncertainty of the release calendar for Overwatch 2, sources present and familiar with those discussions told Dot Esports. Those discussions come amid...

