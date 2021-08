Covid is a disruptor but also an accelerator, speeding up trends that long predate it. Our privacy was already going; the high street already dying. And our kids were evolving into geniuses. Did you not know that? A-level results are out tomorrow, based not entirely on exams, thanks to Covid disruption, but on teachers’ predictions, too – and they’re predicted to be very, very good. It seems the less time a child spends in school, the better they do.