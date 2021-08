Edray – Mrs. Roy VanReenan of Drennin Ridge or Edray Flats, has in her home one of the cactus plants known as the Star of Bethlehem or night blooming cactus. On this plant are 17 buds; one of the buds blossomed Sunday night. Words cannot describe this beautiful blossom. The blossom itself, forming a star of pure white petals, measured about eight inches across and in its center, if one can use their imagination, is the cradle with the babe over which hangs the Star of Bethlehem. Many of the neighbors visited to see this blossom. To see one of these beautiful blossoms, can long be remembered, as it represents the birth of our Christ Child.