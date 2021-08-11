Motley and colleagues publish article in ‘The Global Impact Exchange: A Quarterly Publication of Diversity Abroad’
Phillip Motley, associate professor of communication design and faculty fellow for service-learning and community engagement, partnered with other Elon colleagues to co-author a peer-reviewed article that was published in the summer 2021 edition of “The Global Impact Exchange: A Quarterly Publication of Diversity Abroad”. Motley collaborated with Amy Allocco, associate...www.elon.edu
Comments / 0