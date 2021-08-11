What Our Editors Are Reading Right Now
"Alison Lurie died last December, but I’d never picked up any of her books until recently. Her obituary in The New York Times described a writer whose 'mordant novels punctured pretension, deflated dogma and illuminated the staggering talent of smart people for self-deception.' Who wouldn’t want to read about that? I’ve devoured two of her novels—the Pulitzer Prize-winning Foreign Affairs and The War Between the Tates. They’re easy reads with a lot of depth and humor. She wrote 10 novels, so I have eight more to look forward to." —Susan Burns, editor-in-chief.www.sarasotamagazine.com
Comments / 0