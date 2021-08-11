Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Our Editors Are Reading Right Now

By The Editors
sarasotamagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Alison Lurie died last December, but I’d never picked up any of her books until recently. Her obituary in The New York Times described a writer whose 'mordant novels punctured pretension, deflated dogma and illuminated the staggering talent of smart people for self-deception.' Who wouldn’t want to read about that? I’ve devoured two of her novels—the Pulitzer Prize-winning Foreign Affairs and The War Between the Tates. They’re easy reads with a lot of depth and humor. She wrote 10 novels, so I have eight more to look forward to." —Susan Burns, editor-in-chief.

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
James Mcbride
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The New York Times#Foreign Affairs#Digital#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
outsidemagazine

Everything Our Editors Loved in July

By the end of July, most of us at Outside had our eyes glued to this year’s action-packed Olympic Games. But when we weren’t watching athletes like Carissa Moore, Sifan Hassan, and Katie Ledecky triumph in Tokyo, we found time to read classic short stories, stream a soothing gardening documentary, and learn all about coyotes. Here’s everything we loved last month.
Books & Literaturechatsports.com

The 30 best football books to read right now

From explosive tell-alls to punk rock fanbases to suspicious sponsors, these are the best football books you should be reading right now. All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. When people think of...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices. 2 BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran-turned-principled hit man, who only selects targets that deserve killing, takes one last job.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How Contemporary U.S. Literary Fiction Is Beginning To Decolonize

If we still think of books written by white men as the pinnacle of literature, we will never be able to debunk white supremacy and western imperialism. Like Audre Lorde rightly said, “For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us to temporarily beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.” If we are to bring in a future where the works of BIPOC authors are as accessible and rampant as that of white people, then decolonizing your bookshelf is the need of the hour.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joshua Henkin on the Writer’s Continuous Learning Process

First Draft: A Dialogue of Writing is a weekly show featuring in-depth interviews with fiction, nonfiction, essay writers, and poets, highlighting the voices of writers as they discuss their work, their craft, and the literary arts. Hosted by Mitzi Rapkin, First Draft celebrates creative writing and the individuals who are dedicated to bringing their carefully chosen words to print as well as the impact writers have on the world we live in.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Good reads: Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists for 2021 announced

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation has announced the finalists for the 2021 Dayton Literary Peace Prize in fiction and nonfiction. Inspired by the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords that ended the war in Bosnia, The Dayton Literary Peace Prize is the only international literary peace prize awarded in the United States.
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Not Mad Enough

Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination. SYLVIA PLATH FELT that “[b]eing born a woman is my awful tragedy.” But we sense this isn’t quite so for Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar, who both seem determined and optimistic by nature. Fifty years ago, these young academics met up at Indiana University, astonished by an atmosphere that sizzled with change. They wound up teaching a course together on female Victorian writers, such as Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Virginia Woolf, and the Brontës, whose prose they examined through a newly formulated feminist lens. They felt as if these writers were signaling them from beyond the grave, since much of their prose was laced with a dreaded sense of confinement and claustrophobia. These women authors had hated the relentless pressure of society’s expectations, as well as the way their male contemporaries described all women as either angels or monsters. In 1979, Gilbert and Gubar chronicled their findings in the feminist classic The Madwoman in the Attic, which propelled them to national fame.
Books & Literaturethevalleyadvantage.com

Recommended Reading: What local library staffers are loving right now

“Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” by Joanna Ho and Dung Ho. This is a beautiful picture book! The illustrations are stunning and soothing, and just so pretty to read. Then you have these poetic words wrapping around you as you read and it just is filled with beauty. Let us celebrate and see the beauty in ourselves and those who look different from us. Each and every child should feel like they are beautiful and that is why representation matters, and that is what this beautiful book brings to the table.
BusinessPosted by
WRAL News

Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing

NEW YORK — The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group. Workman Publishing has been an independent company for decades, and also includes the literary imprint Algonquin and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Mom-of-3 Leaves Job as a Nurse and Now Earns Up to $75,000 Monthly Selling Her Private Photos & Videos to Strangers

An ex-neonatal ICU nurse quit her job after her boss gave her an ultimatum after discovering her OnlyFans account. She now makes around $75,000 per month!. The nurse, who goes by an online moniker, Allie Rae, recently left her job at a leading hospital in Massachusetts. She experienced judgment from her co-workers, who eventually reported her online activities to management.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

My Brother’s an Incel and I Don’t Know What to Do…

Hi Doc, I’m hoping you can help. Recently my brother and I got into an argument. I was talking about the new Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead and my brother mentioned he did not like said director. When I asked why he brought up that the YouTube channel Geeks and Gamers had done a stream where Zack had denounced them as “nazis” — those were my brothers words.
Maquoketa, IAmaqnews.com

Letter to the Editor: And the winner is… our bakery

Funny what people talk about at their kids’ and grandkids’ baseball games. Topics range from “that was a bad call” to the weather and politics. For 10 years I have been going to my grandson’s baseball games, always sitting with the same 8 friends. Four of those friends are from the Quad Cities and praised the apple fritters from Hurts Donuts. I lightly said, “I bet our Sweet Things Bakery in Maquoketa has better apple fritters.”
TV Showsdailynewsen.com

What will The Bachelorette Producers Do Right Now?

Bachelorette Katie bestowed upon the sad-eyed, floppy-haired Greg the first impression rose, and with the help of producers, she picked him for the first one-on-one date and -- this is rare -- another one-on-one date after that. Greg is the Good Guy, unlike season villains such as Thomas, the real estate broker who admitted he wanted to become the Bachelor. Until last night, I assumed he was going to "win" the show and propose to Katie, and that all the other story lines -- like former contestant Blake showing up halfway through the season -- were just for fun.
Books & Literaturecannonfallsbeacon.com

Letters to the Editor: Summer reading time success

The Cannon Falls Library wants to send out a huge thank you to all of the individuals and organizations who helped make the Summer Reading Program possible!. The program ran almost nine weeks, from June 1st to July 31st, with over 250 kids participating! In the warm summer sun the library hosted numerous events such as: art and science experiments in the park, storytimes, concerts at John Burch Park, a unicorn party, book clubs, and so much more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy