Taika Waititi Is Now Focused on His Star Wars Movie and Really Excited About the Story
Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi is finally focusing on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Between his efforts as a director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and more, Waititi is always incredibly busy with one project or another. It's taken a bit of time to get to the Star Wars movie he'd been tapped by Disney to direct, but in a new interview with Wired, Waititi says he's now putting his focus on Star Wars, though he's just getting started at this point.movieweb.com
Comments / 0