Taika Waititi Is Now Focused on His Star Wars Movie and Really Excited About the Story

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker and actor Taika Waititi is finally focusing on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Between his efforts as a director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and more, Waititi is always incredibly busy with one project or another. It's taken a bit of time to get to the Star Wars movie he'd been tapped by Disney to direct, but in a new interview with Wired, Waititi says he's now putting his focus on Star Wars, though he's just getting started at this point.

