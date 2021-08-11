Yard Goats will require fans to wear masks indoors at Dunkin' Donuts Park

After the City of Hartford announced on Tuesday that masks must be worn indoors by everyone regardless of their vaccination status, the Yard Goats decided to follow the capital city's lead.

The baseball team announced on Wednesday that they will be requiring fans at Dunkin' Donuts Park will be required to wear masks indoors at all times.

"In accordance with the City of Hartford's recent mask mandate, patrons at Dunkin' Donuts Park will be required to wear masks indoors at all times," tweeted the Yard Goats.

This will include bathrooms, the team store, and any other indoor space. Fans outside watching the game may not wear a mask if they are vaccinated. Unvaccinated fans are "encouraged" to wear masks while watching the game.

Hartford's mask mandate took effect at midnight and was due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city and Connecticut.

“Our case rate has more than doubled over the last two weeks, and we’ve seen similar increases in other cities as well – even those with different demographics and vaccination rates,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re instituting a mask mandate tonight to slow the spread as we continue our vaccination efforts, and we’ll assess this mandate on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks. COVID-19 is going to be with us in some form for a while, but if enough folks get vaccinated, we’ll hopefully get to a place where we can treat it like the flu. But right now, too many people – especially children – remain vulnerable.

The Yard Goats originally lifted its COVID-19 restrictions back in May due to the low cases of COVID-19 in the state.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM