In-depth look at when to play your chips in FPL 2021/22

The Fantasy Premier League is about to kick-start soon, and day-by-day, we will see thousands of players jumping on to open their FPL accounts and build their initial teams. Just before you get to the team selection page, players will be asked to input their Fantasy team name. Of course, you can change this later on, but naturally, a lot of people will be looking for the ideal phrase to represent their name on the leaderboards. You may want to name your side after an inside joke or something as such, but with tradition, many Fantasy names originate from a play on words relating to real-world football names. Here are 50 of the funniest, or punniest best Fantasy team names to choose for your FPL 2021/22 squads.