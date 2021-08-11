Collierville communities come together for National Night Out 2021

National Night Out has always been about community first. This year, it meant event more to bring the community together after feeling like we have been apart for so long. On the night of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, numerous Collierville residents turned on their porch lights and spent time outside with their neighbors as members of the Collierville Police Department, Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and Congressman David Kustoff stopped by to visit during National Night Out. Neighborhood gatherings ranged from potlucks to food trucks with plenty of yard games and kids’ activities in between.