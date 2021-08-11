Cancel
Allen Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson Davis, southeastern Beauregard and southwestern Allen Parishes through 245 PM CDT At 154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Reeves, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Reeves, Leblanc and Harmony. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

