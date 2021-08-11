Cutest Paper Plate & Pom Pom Apple Tree Craft

Time and time again, we advocate for fun and expressive fashion so when we come across a new small business showcasing just that, we are thrilled to get to know them! When we were mixing and mingling with a fabulous group of San Antonio women entrepreneurs, we came across a certain individual who was dressed bold and colorfully with glitter lenses and the grandest earrings to be seen. She stood out in a sea of casually dressed downtown business people and upon first glance, and getting to know her, she soon became someone to watch out for. Kayla Guerrero of Puff Puff Poms brings her quirky fashion flair and love for standing out into her business. She creates accessories, or as she loves to call it, decorations for the ears, arms, and now walls inspiring everyone to be bold and unique as themselves and to have fun with fashion.