Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Cutest Paper Plate & Pom Pom Apple Tree Craft

By Melissa
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s make an apple tree pom pom craft. If you are anything like me, you will want to check out this easy apple tree craft because every single autumn I seem to get obsessed with apples!. This simple paper plate and pom pom activity is the perfect craft for toddlers,...

intheloopkids.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Appleseed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Trees#Apples#Apple Orchard#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
Related
RecipesNorth Coast Journal

Summer on the Plate

I did it again: In the spring, blinded by dreams of zucchini and their golden blossoms, I planted two seedlings in my raised bed (the land of experiments, I call it). As I write, I have harvested two small zucchini from one plant. And my dream is destined to end there. Fortunately, the zucchini harvest is plentiful elsewhere and there is a steady supply at the farmers market, so I am not devastated. And I don't despair completely about my ability to grow food — my lettuce plants are doing well and provide me with plenty of leaves for dinner salads.
Grantsburg, WIBurnett County Sentinel

Creative crafting

There are so many ways to craft and DIY and it allows people of all ages to open their minds and use their brains creatively to create something by hand. We, at the Sentinel, would like to invite our readers to take part in a monthly themed crafting project that will be posted in the paper and then share your completed masterpieces with us to be displayed in the paper to possibly inspire others to start crafting and get involved. You can start with new materials to create your craft or even upcycle with materials you have around the house.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Apple Bookmark Craft for Back to School

This colorful bookmark craft is one of the best letter A activities for fall and heading back to school!. So when you’ve finished organizing your school supplies, pull out the hair clips and felt to make these fun and colorful apple bookmarks. Be sure to make an extra to give as a teacher’s gift!
Lifestylekidsactivitiesblog.com

Colorful Fall Crumple & Crinkle Tissue Paper Leaves Craft

Let’s make tissue paper leaves by crumpling, crinkling and balling the tissue paper to create both texture and color. Kids of all ages will enjoy this traditional autumn tissue paper craft that works great in the classroom or at home. Tissue paper crafts are really fun because tissue paper can...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Tree

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
San Antonio, TXstylelushtv.com

11 Aug Get to Know the Quirkiest Local Accessory Brand, Puff Puff Poms!

Time and time again, we advocate for fun and expressive fashion so when we come across a new small business showcasing just that, we are thrilled to get to know them! When we were mixing and mingling with a fabulous group of San Antonio women entrepreneurs, we came across a certain individual who was dressed bold and colorfully with glitter lenses and the grandest earrings to be seen. She stood out in a sea of casually dressed downtown business people and upon first glance, and getting to know her, she soon became someone to watch out for. Kayla Guerrero of Puff Puff Poms brings her quirky fashion flair and love for standing out into her business. She creates accessories, or as she loves to call it, decorations for the ears, arms, and now walls inspiring everyone to be bold and unique as themselves and to have fun with fashion.
RecipesThe Pilot-Independent

The Seasonal Plate

Grilled pork chops with balsamic raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce. Cook’s notes: The perfect summertime meal with a tasty balsamic raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce that elevates your chops to a whole new level. Adding in your favorite pasta salad with Puff Pastry Peach Tarts makes for a very satisfying meal. Ribs can be substituted for the pork chops.
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

Dragon crafts

Dragon crafts for kids at 11 a.m. at the Powell Library. Kids are invited to join the library for some August fun and make a fire-breathing dragon craft.
Food Network

Is Wax Paper the Same as Parchment Paper?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The short answer here is, no, wax paper and parchment paper are not the same thing. They may look similar, but there are some key differentiators that make them useful in completely different ways. Read on to learn everything you need to know about wax paper and parchment paper.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Posted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Popculture

McDonald's Tests New Menu Item for a Limited Time

McDonald's is adding a twist to the classic Quarter Pounder burger. The beloved fast-food chain has officially added the Maple BBQ & Bacon Quarter Pounder to the menu. The burger follows the March 2021 introduction of the Western BBQ Quarter Pounder, which launched in Canada as a limited-time menu item and was described by the chain as "hot, juicy, Tasty and smoky!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy