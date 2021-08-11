Cancel
Public Safety

Franklin County Arrests: Aug. 4-10

 8 days ago

The following is a list of arrests made Aug. 4-10 by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Public Safety
Politics
Green Lake County, WIwausharaargus.com

Green Lake County responds to structure fire Aug. 10

On Aug. 10, at approximately 7:09 p.m. Green Lake County 911 received a call of a structure fire on Oakwood Ave., in the Township of Green Lake. A lighting strike to the home had started the fire. The occupants were able to safely exit the home. The Grand River Fire...
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Orange County Woman, Stephanie Baez, Released On Bail After Arrest In Connection To Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Southern California woman who gained notoriety when she expressed affection for the Proud Boys, a documented extremist group, is now charged with participating in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. 28-year-old Stephanie Baez, of Orange County, was captured on camera saying that she got tear-gassed after getting inside the Capitol building. It took several federal investigators months to track Baez down, and it was an anonymous tip and her own Instagram posts that eventually led them to her. Baez pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges, including violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and remaining there without lawful authority. She was released from jail on $10,000 bail. In the seven months since a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, more than 570 people had been arrested in connection with the riot, the Department of Justice said. As of Aug. 11, at least 36 defendants have pleaded guilty and at least 28 have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors only, while eight have pleaded guilty to felonies. Charges include assaults on officers, destruction of government property and conspiracy, according to CBS News.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Former Lake County deputy coroner pleads not guilty to recording victim’s family without consent

A former Lake County deputy coroner pleaded not guilty to felony charges alleging she recorded herself telling a child that their family member died in a vehicle crash. Dana A. Dingman, 36, of the 100 block of Station Park Circle in Grayslake, was indicted in July on charges of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and two counts of eavesdropping by use of a device, a Class 4 felony.
Kay County, OKkaynewscow.com

Kay County Sheriff logs Aug. 3-4

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 3:29 a.m. Blackwell police advised KSO of a report of three girls who ran out into the street on North Bridge, north of the Main and Doolin intersection. Two of the girls were beating the other one. Blacwell police handled and a deputy made contact with one of the girl’s parents in Ponca City.
Johnson County, KYfoxlexington.com

4 arrested in Johnson County after year-long drug trafficking investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Four people were arrested after a year-long drug investigation in Johnson County, Kentucky, on Thursday, Aug. 12. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at 3495 KY Route 581 in Tutor Key after an investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Unite, and D.E.A. London led to the discovery of illegal narcotic trafficking into Johnson County and surrounding counties.
Electionsrestorationnewsmedia.com

GOP nominates new Wilson County precinct judges

Wilson elections officials appointed new precinct judges on Tuesday, including 15 who were nominated
Public Safetyrestorationnewsmedia.com

Deputies: Driver ditches meth, heroin during chase

BAILEY — Authorities say a Saratoga man tossed drugs from a car window during a high-speed chase
Cullman, ALCullman Times

Arrest report for Aug. 10, 2021

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:. Receiving stolen property, first degree: Hagen E. Jones, 26, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE. Failure to appear- Menacing; public lewdness; resisting arrest; public intoxication; improper lane usage; switched tag; driving under...
Warren County, NYNEWS10 ABC

Warren County confirms 25 COVID cases in Aug. 10 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 130 cases. That’s the highest the count has been since April 11, continuing a month-long surge. Ten positive cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday. That’s another...
Kokomo, INKokomo Perspective

Daily arrest log - Aug. 10

Below are the arrests for Aug. 10. All listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Taylor Brod, 27, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 7:49 p.m. at 100 N. Main St. for public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor). Lacey Campbell, 32, was arrested on Aug. 10 at 1:25 a.m....
Park City, UTABC 4

Employee, ‘wanting to leave work,’ calls in fake bomb threat in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman could face a terrorist threat charge after telling her father to call in a bomb threat because she wanted to leave work. Sunday evening, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible bomb threat after a man received a text message from his daughter reading, “Call 911 Bomb Threat at my Job.”
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

11 Members Of Baltimore Gang ’39 Babies’ Or ‘GreenTeam’ Indicted, Officials Still Searching For One Fugitive

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven members of a violent Baltimore gang known as “39 Babies” or “GreenTeam” have been indicted for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first-degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. Attorney General Brian Frosh joined BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison and the ATF to announce the indictment Wednesday. WJZ obtained a music video where alleged members of the gang are seen flaunting guns. It appeared to have been shot at a Baltimore elementary school. The video had more than 460,000 views. “Murder, assault and carjacking are among the hundreds of charges in the indictments of the members of the 39...
Gratiot County, MIMorning Sun

After two years of court drama Corbin Redman sentenced

After nearly two years of court hearings and delays, Corbin Redman, initially charged with murder in the shooting death of his 11-year-old sister, has been sentenced. 29th Circuit Court Judge Shannon Schlegel had previously determined Redman, who is 17 now but was 15 at the time of the crime, would not be sentenced as an adult after he admitted to accidentally shooting is his sister Addison at the family’s Arcada Township home on Aug. 20, 2019, and later pleading guilty to the lesser charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing death.
Winterville, NCwcti12.com

Early morning traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — An early Monday morning traffic stop sent a man to jail on several drug charges. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Dedrick Hart, 42, of Winterville was pulled over on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road in Winterville at about 1:45 Monday morning. Investigators said a...

