Too Busy to Attend Burger Week? Check Out the Restaurants Offering Burger Takeout and Delivery!

One of the tricks to making good burgers when you’re dieting on Plan Z is to find a way to keep the burgers as moist and juicy as possible. Usually, the secret to a good burger is the fat content. The higher the fat content, the juicier the burger will be. I ask dieters to use 93 percent lean ground sirloin, so that makes it challenging to make a juicy burger when most burgers are about 20 percent fat; not seven percent fat like you are using on a diet. If you’re not dieting, you can have all the fat you want in your ground beef.