ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have added additional charges against a Richmond man accused of intentionally crashing a vehicle into a Cold Spring family's home. According to the criminal complaint, 33-year-old Benton Beyer was motivated by bias after learning his girlfriend had cheated on him with a black man. Court records show Beyer was paranoid that she was continuing to cheat on him and became angry toward black men and used racial slurs repeatedly.