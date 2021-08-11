Life is Strange: True Colors DLC comes three weeks after launch, and lets you play DnD

Next month, we will once again return to the Life is Strange universe with True Colors. The game will see us play as Alex, a character who can sense and manipulate people’s emotions in the small Colorado town of Haven Springs. Much like the previous games, it’ll be very narrative-focused and filled with a variety of characters. One of those is a familiar face of the series, and also one that will get her own playable DLC side story, and today we got a look at that.