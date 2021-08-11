Cancel
Video Games

Life is Strange: True Colors DLC comes three weeks after launch, and lets you play DnD

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Life is Strange devs have just dropped a big social media post detailing release dates for upcoming games – but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean Life is Strange: True Colors is delayed. The True Colors release date is still set for September 10, and we now know that the Wavelengths DLC is coming shortly afterward. You will, however, have to wait a bit longer for the upcoming Remastered Collection.

