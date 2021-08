Samsung is probably best known for its smartphones, but it also produces some of the best smartwatches you can buy. The Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 come to mind, while cheaper alternatives for those on a budget are also on offer. Despite their popularity and proven quality, Samsung’s smartwatches suffer from problems and issues like other wearables. But, if you’re stumped by a problem you can’t seem to solve, we’re here to bring some relief. Below, we look at the more common Samsung Galaxy Watch problems and offer a list of possible solutions for each.