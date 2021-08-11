Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be revealed next week

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty 2021, or to use its codename, Call of Duty: Vanguard, could be revealed as early as next week if a now-deleted tweet that was allegedly hit with a DMCA takedown notice is to be believed. A tweet from user NEXTGEN_ishere claimed that the Call of Duty: Vanguard...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sledgehammer Games#A Vanguard#Activision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Warzone: Season 5 Release Date Revealed

As Season 4 is nearing conclusion, Call of Duty: Warzone is ready for Season 5, releasing next Thursday, August 12. In a recent tweet, Call of Duty revealed a short trailer of what appears to be a hacker sending a live broadcast from a control tower. The caption states that Vikhor Kuzmin, also known as “Stitch,” is launching the final stages of his plan.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 kicks off next week, new operators teased

Call of Duty: Black Op Cold War and Warzone Season 5 comes out next week, and Activision and Treyarch tease their next Operators and the continuation of the ongoing Cold War storyline. The new Season 5 trailer offers an inside look at a new mysterious female character with eye patches, who uploads a broadcast that can take control of people’s minds. Of course, this is all in the service of Stitch’s shady plans. It looks like we’ll also get to see another new operator with glasses on Woods’ team and it’s likely that the film’s setting, the Echelon NATO Listening Station in Germany, will be the basis of a new multiplayer map. . Of course, I’m sure this isn’t the end of the Easter eggs, but I’ll leave those to the CoD super fans to dig out. Watch the Cold War/Warzone Season 5 trailer below.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Anti-Cheat Will Come to Warzone, Leak Reveals

Call of Duty Vanguard news has the internet all abuzz, and none is more exciting than the announcement of an anti-cheat. Right now, leaks for Call of Duty Vanguard are everywhere, despite the game still not getting an official announcement. Activision isn’t doing well at keeping the lid on the upcoming title, even leaking Vanguard in Cold War Season 5’s key art.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Call Of Duty Reveals Season 5 Battle Pass Details

Before Season 5 Launches into both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, we got new details on the Season 5 Battle Pass. The big addition to this pass is the latest operator, Kitsune, who will bring a bit of terror and mystery to the battlefield with her look and skills. A lot of what's included in this pass is additional skins for different people once you hit certain tiers, which if you're into that kind of thing, cool. But for the most part, it feels like they're padding out the pass with a lot of useless content. Well, until you get to the weapons section. We have a snippet of the content that comes with the pass below, but if you'd like to decide whether or not it's worth your money, you can read the full rundown here and check out the trailer as well.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Might Be Revealed on August 19

There’s a possibility the next Call of Duty title could be revealed next week. Supposedly subtitled Vanguard, this is the game that Activision is hanging its Q4 hopes on, but we’ve not heard very much about the game — we haven’t had a trailer or even the title confirmed so far. However, if it does debut next week, it will do so on the same day Sony is set to have another State of Play, which is probably a coincidence.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Leaked documents of Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal new details

As every year, we can all predict that a new Call of Duty game will be released this year, and the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update seems to have revealed new details about the next game in the series. New Call of Duty game Vanguard’s confirming...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Rockstar working on GTA remaster trilogy - report

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on a GTA remaster trilogy due to release this fall, including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This news comes from Kotaku, which has reported that sources close to the project have said that Rockstar is...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

PS Store Accidentally Reveals Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveal Date

It's usually the Microsoft Store dropping release dates early, but this time the PlayStation Store has swooped in to steal that crown. A store advertisement has confirmed a reveal for Call of Duty: Vanguard is arriving on August 19 at 10:30am PT / 1:30pm EST / 18:30pm BST and will be taking place as an event within Call of Duty: Warzone.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

CoD: Vanguard official reveal confirmed for August 19

CoD: Vanguard will be revealed soon, as per the recent statements on the PlayStation store. After the series of leaks and teasers revealed this weekend, Activision Blizzard is ready for CoD: Vanguard’s official reveal. The PlayStation Store published that the next installment of the Call of Duty series, named Vanguard, will be revealed on August 19, at 10:30 am PT / 18:30 BST.
Video GamesEngadget

Activision drops 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' teaser ahead of official reveal

Images for the next Call of Duty game have recently surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of what to expect for the future of the franchise. Now, Activision has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming installment called Call of Duty: Vanguard, featuring elements clearly indicating that the game is set during World War II. It shows old weapons, beach littered with the remains of planes from the era, a forest that's located in Germany, among other things.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Watch The Call Of Duty Vanguard Teaser Trailer Right Now, Official Reveal Coming August 19th

For as hard as Activision has been trying to stifle leaked information about Call of Duty: Vanguard through a series of Digital Millennium Copyright Act take down notices, it is proving to be an impossible task. Even the publisher's own partners can't keep a secret, apparently. Earlier this morning, Sony leaked when the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal is scheduled to take place.
FIFAgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Drops Out of PS Store's Top Most Downloaded Games

Sony presented the list of most downloaded games on PS4 and PS5 in July 2021. Interestingly, the TOP20 does not include Cyberpunk 2077, which returned to the PS Store on June 24. Sony has published a list of the most downloaded games on the PS4 and PS5 in July 2021....

Comments / 0

Community Policy