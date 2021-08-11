Cancel
Politics

FREE, Awesome Firework Show in Hamburg Tonight

By Rob Banks
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is going to be a free firework show tonight in Hamburg! The Erie County Fair is getting underway and there will be two fireworks performances! The first one will be this afternoon at noon when the gates officially open for the start of the Erie County Fair. The second firework display will be tonight at 9:30 PM. There will actually be fireworks every single day of the Fair at the same time.

